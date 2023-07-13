Jordan Peele Releasing Anthology of New Black Horror On Halloween

Jordan Peele is celebrating Black horror this Halloween with the release of an anthology of new horror stories written by Black authors.

Just in time for Halloween, the Get Out director will release Out There Screaming: An Anthology of New Black Horror, a book of short stories that cover “not only the terrors of the supernatural but the chilling reality of injustice that haunts our nation, according to Fangoria. Hitting online retailers and bookstore shelves on October 3, the anthology is a combination of tales from writers like Erin E. Adams, Violet Allen, Lesley Nneka Arimah, Maurice Broaddus, and more.

Penguin Random House is publishing the book along with an audio edition that will be released simultaneously by Penguin Random House Audio. The publisher released short previews of a few stories to let readers know the chilling ride that awaits.

“A cop begins seeing huge, blinking eyes where the headlights of cars should be that tell him who to pull over,” the preview stated.

“Two freedom riders take a bus ride that leaves them stranded on a lonely road in Alabama where several unsettling somethings await them.”

“A young girl dives into the depths of the Earth in search of the demon that killed her parents,” the preview continued.

The highlights are just a few of the worlds awaiting readers in Out There Screaming that align with Peele’s brand of spine-chilling films. Stories within the anthology “prey on everything we think we know about our world and redefine what it means to be afraid,” the preview stated.

The anthology includes an introduction by Peele and showcases an all-star roster of writers and new voices, as noted by Bloody Disgusting. Other writers featured in the anthology include Chesya Burke, P. Djèlí Clark, Ezra Claytan Daniels, Tananarive Due, Nalo Hopkinson, N. K. Jemisin, Justin C. Key, L. D. Lewis, Nnedi Okorafor, Tochi Onyebuchi, Rebecca Roanhorse, Nicole D. Sconiers, Rion Amilcar Scott, Terence Taylor, and Cadwell Turnbull.

It’s sure to be a literary scare as Peele seamlessly expands his empire of horror projects. Pre-orders for the book can be found HERE.

