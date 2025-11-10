Entertainment by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Trailer For Jordan Peele’s ‘The Black Cowboy’ Documentary Revealed With Official Release Date The documentary sheds even more light on the history and legacy of the Black Cowboy.







Jordan Peele’s latest feature is a step into documentaries, with his new project centering on the legacy of the Black Cowboy.

Produced by Peele’s MonkeyPaw Productions, High Horse: The Black Cowboy is a “three-part pop culture and historical documentary” that speaks on the Black influence of America’s “Wild West.” Wanting to dismantle the white-centered tropes surrounding this Western period, the film also takes inspiration from Peele’s 2022 Western horror flick, Nope.

Deemed “the untold story of the real American Cowboy,” the documentary also released a trailer giving insight into the highly anticipated project. Alongside its trailer, Deadline confirmed its Nov. 20 premiere on Peacock.

“If there were no black cowboys, then America would not exist,” began one of the documentary’s speakers.

Directed by Jason Perez, Peele will also grace the screen in an interview for the project. Additional words will come from Bun B, Pam Grier, Lori Harvey, INK, Tina Knowles, Rick Ross, and the Compton Cowboys.

Another interviewer also shared, “The Black cowboy was intentionally removed from the story so that we can create the myth of the American white cowboy.

The resurgence of Black people’s place in country legends, music, and imagery has become a trend across pop culture. From Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter to additional media such as photography and books, reclaiming this sector of Black Americana has been years in the making, with High Horse adding to the knowledge of the Black cowboys’ impact.

The Oscar-winning director expressed his gratitude for the documentary, which reveals the hidden history of Black cowboys in America.

“I’m grateful to Monkeypaw for amplifying the powerful voices and long-standing culture of Black Cowboys and Cowgirls through High Horse: The Black Cowboy, on Peacock,” said Peele. “Their history is inseparable from the story of our country — and this project aims to honor and celebrate their lasting legacy.”

The film has also brought on Raphael Siddiq as composer, aiming to educate and inspire Black Americans this holiday season.

