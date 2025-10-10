Entertainment by Jeroslyn JoVonn Turning Point USA Announces Alternative Super Bowl Halftime Show In Protest Of Bad Bunny Selection Bad Bunny, who is Puerto Rican, has openly criticized the Trump administration’s immigration policies, particularly the ICE raids.







The conservative group Turning Point USA (TPUSA) will host an alternative Super Bowl halftime show in response to reggaeton star Bad Bunny headlining the mid-game spectacle.

The organization, co-founded by the late Charlie Kirk, announced the news Oct. 9 on X.

The “All American Halftime Show” is being promoted as a celebration of “faith, family, and freedom.”

It’s true, Turning Point USA is thrilled to announce The All American Halftime Show.



Performers and event details coming soon.



TPUSA is directing interested participants to its website, where they can submit their name, contact information, and preferred musical genre, including “Americana, Classic Rock, Country, Hip Hop, Pop, and Worship,” as well as an “Anything in English” option.

Bad Bunny, who is Puerto Rican, has openly criticized the Trump administration’s immigration policies, particularly the ICE raids. The Grammy-winning artist even chose not to include U.S. dates on his 2025 world tour, citing concerns that ICE could be present to arrest and deport his fans.

“There were many reasons why I didn’t show up in the U.S., and none of them were out of hate,” Bad Bunny said at the time. “ICE could be outside (my concert). And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about.”

Since Bad Bunny, who recently hosted Saturday Night Live, was announced as the Super Bowl halftime performer, conservatives have voiced strong criticism.

Pundit Tomi Lahren claimed he was “not an American artist.” Bad Bunny, being a Puerto Rican, is a U.S. citizen. Corey Lewandowski, chief adviser to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, suggested that ICE agents would be present at the Super Bowl in response to his selection.

“We’re going to do enforcement everywhere,” Lewandowski said. “We are going to make Americans safe. That is a directive from the president. If you’re in this country illegally, do yourself a favor: Go home.”

