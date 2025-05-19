Jose Alvarado Suspended 80 Games By MLB, Tests Positive For Performance-Enhancing Substance

Major League Baseball has suspended professional baseball player Jose Alvarado after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

The relief pitcher, who plays for the Philadelphia Phillies, recently tested positive for exogenous testosterone. According to Oxford Academic, the product increases lean body mass and decreases body fat, and could improve physical performance and strength. Performance-enhancing substances are not allowed in the league. Alvarado’s suspension is for 80 games without pay.

The Phillies released a statement about the suspension:

“It’s disappointing for sure,” Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said. “There’s no question about that. We’ve had other issues come up at various times. I end up treating it like an injury because you need to replace somebody for 80 games and then hopefully into the postseason.”

The team also stated that they are in support of the league’s decision.

The Phillies issued the following statement regarding José Alvarado: pic.twitter.com/nRMVU6Ck7J — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 18, 2025

When the relief pitcher returns to the league after serving his suspension, he will not be eligible to play in the postseason if the team makes it in.

The Phillies are currently in second place in the National League East with a 28-18 record, a half game behind the New York Mets in the division. Alvarado, having a good year thus far, has a record of 4-1 with a 2.70 ERA and seven saves while appearing in 20 games.

“I’ve had plenty of players be injured and miss postseasons and clubs have won world championships and all that,” Dombrowski added. “It’s not ideal by any means. It’s not something you want to see happen, but you just have to deal with it.”

Dombrowski had stated that Alvarado tested positive some time ago, but tested negative in two follow-up tests. He also said that Alvarado accepted the punishment and has no plans to appeal.

The executive said he was informed by Alvarado that he was taking the substance for “weight-loss reduction,” and he believes what he was told by the pitcher, but ultimately, he is responsible for his actions.

Alvarado is in the final year of a three-year, $22 million contract. He has the option to renew for $9 million for 2026.

