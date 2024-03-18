Business by Mary Spiller Former Phillies Player Jimmy Rollins To Open Restaurant In The City Of Brotherly Love Jimmy Rollins and his business partner, Matt DeLima, have named the restaurant Eleven Social.









Former Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Jimmy Rollins has announced plans to open up a restaurant in the city.

In a partnership with restaurant owner Matt DeLima, the pair are set to open Eleven Social later this year in June or July. Eleven Social will serve American fare and open at 117 Chestnut St. in Philadelphia.

The restaurant isn’t set to be a brewpub, despite the in-house brewing equipment still on-site from the previous owners. Instead, it will be a full restaurant and the equipment will be used to make the bar’s very own branded beer, according to DeLima.

He continued to express that they don’t want it to be sports-themed, but instead just have “a few baseball references to remind you that Jimmy’s a part of it.”

The American menu will be cultivated by a head chef, who’s yet to be hired.

The building has dining rooms spread across two separate floors, and DeLima said that he and Rollins plan on utilizing them to have different vibes. “It will be a good place for a social gathering with good food,” DeLima said.

The restaurateur continued to recall how he and Rollins decided on the place.

“I reached out to Jimmy to see if he’d be interested in having a restaurant, and he said we should open one in Philly, [even though] I’ve never lived outside of California.”

Rollins was put in contact with DeLima by a mutual friend, and he knew he would be the right man to partner with.

“Jimmy’s a super social guy, and he loves going out to restaurants,” he said. “He always wanted to own a restaurant and also be involved with all aspects of the business. I didn’t think it was going to be like that because he’s a busy guy.”

Rollins is an active adviser to the Phillies and an analyst for Turner Sports; he also owns a cannabis boutique and lounge in Alameda, California — which lends itself to his business experience.

