Joseline Hernandez Celebrated For Her Big Wins And The Reality Of Being Herself







Joseline Hernandez continues to make moves in reality and in the reality TV space. The self-proclaimed Princess of Puerto Rico just wrapped the fifth season of her signature series Joseline’s Cabaret on the Zeus Network and graced the cover of Playboy Mexico. La puertorriqueña told BLACK ENTERPRISE that “Mexico was ready for a real Latin woman with some color in her” and “that’s what I am,” Joseline said.

Lemuel Plummer, Zeus Network president and CEO, was in Houston, Texas, Sept. 8 to celebrate the premiere of the upcoming season of Joseline’s reality show on the streaming network. While on the red carpet, Plummer spoke to the huge opportunity it was for Joseline to land the Playmate feature and gave the entertainer her flowers in real time.

“Listen, Playboy is an incredible magazine,” Plummer told BE.

“They’ve been around forever and the fact that they reached out and they wanted to feature her is a huge deal.”

The CEO continued: “So, shout out to her and that’s why it’s important …. We don’t get these opportunities and the fact that she got that amazing opportunity to be, to be not only a hit maker for Zeus and somebody who’s been around for five seasons and who’s brought so much, she’s also doing a big one internationally with Playboy and all sorts of brands.

It’s very hard to get those opportunities and she’s been able to do it. She’s an icon, Plummer said,

She’s a legend.”

As Plummer sang Joseline’s praises and showered her with love, she regarded him as her “favorite person in the world,” at which Plummer responded, “So, are you, you know that.”

Joseline and multiple cast members from a range of Cabaret seasons descended onto Houston for the premiere of Joseline’s Cabaret: Texas. Reality star Durrell Smylie of Zeus network’s Bad Boys Los Angeles was present, as well as Houston natives. Sunni Tha Rapper and Erica Banks, who came out in full support of Joseline.

“Well, first of all, I love Joseline,” Banks told BE. “That’s been my girl before I saw her come on TV.”

The premiere episode for season 5 Joseline’s Cabaret: Texas is now available and streaming on Zeus network.

