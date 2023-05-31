Joseline Hernandez Knows The Importance of Intellectual Property After Making VH1 ‘Billions of Dollars’

Joseline Hernandez is preaching the importance of ownership after she spent years making VH1 “billions of dollars” on the “Love & Hip Hop” franchise.

The self-described “Puerto Rican Princess” appeared on NORE’s “Drink Champs” and broke down her journey of going from a VH1 reality star to owning her own reality show on Zeus Network. Hernandez was fed up after her experience working with Mona Scott Young for years on the LHH franchise.

Hernandez is an OG on the Atlanta franchise, appearing in season one in 2012 alongside her ex-fiance Stevie J, Karlie Redd, Scrappie and Erica Dixon, and more. Hernandez was known for engaging in explosive onscreen altercations and even faced backlash when she and Stevie J physically attacked members of the cast at the season 3 reunion.

Hernandez and Stevie J enjoyed a short-lived spin-off “Stevie J & Joseline: Go Hollywood,” and she went on to appear on “Love and Hip Hop: Miami” before leaving the “Love & Hip Hop” franchise for good. Since her exit, Hernandez and her husband Ballistic Beats appeared on a season of “Marriage Boot Camp” before she struck gold with her reality competition series “Joseline’s Cabaret.”

Now the veteran reality star is boasting about the ownership she has in her current show that she previously told Wendy Williams was “the number one show in the country.”

“A lot of people that’s on Zeus don’t have the same deal that I have,” Joseline told NORE.

She credited her stake in ownership to the “billions” she says she made VH1 and Viacom during her years working with the network. Now as she prepares for season 3 of “Joseline’s Cabaret,” the Puerto Rico native is stressing the importance of owning your intellectual property.

“A lot of people don’t know that intellectual property is important for you to get as you’re going up in the game,” Hernandez explained.

“It’s going to be hard for you to get in the beginning but you can actually get your intellectual property if you stay on top of your sh-t.”

“Joseline’s Cabaret” is returning one year after season 2 cast members filed a lawsuit accusing Hernandez of physically attacking them during the reunion. Hernandez is currently appearing on BET’s “College Hill: Celebrity Edition” where she got into a physical fight with Amber Rose.

