Jotaka Eaddy Believe Illinois Can Win With Robin Kelly In The Senate







Jotaka L. Eaddy, founder of the social impact consultancy Full Circle Strategies, announced her endorsement for the Illinois Senate seat.

Eaddy is lending her support to Rep. Robin Kelly in her bid for the U.S. Senate. Eaddy is known for spearheading the #WinWithBlackWomen network. The organization was instrumental in raising millions of dollars for presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris. Her decades of advocacy on voting rights and equity issues make her endorsement politically valuable. The tech maven announced her support alongside Kelly during a panel at the Black Women’s Expo in Chicago, Suburban Chicagoland reported.

“All of us win when we elect Robin Kelly to the U.S. Senate,” Eaddy said. Robin is a proven fighter for Illinois and all Americans who shows us every day how to lead with grace, dignity, and a long record of experience in Washington. Robin doesn’t just say she’ll fight — she’s made history by taking on special interests and winning and lifting up workers and families across the state.”

Eaddy’s career includes senior roles with the NAACP and other voting rights advocacy groups. Additionally, she has a robust background in corporate responsibility and philanthropic advising. Through Full Circle Strategies, she partners with nonprofits, foundations, and corporations on initiatives aimed at racial justice, economic opportunity, and civic engagement.

Kelly, who has served Illinois’ 2nd Congressional District since 2013, graciously accepted the endorsement. In an X post, she praised Eaddy’s accomplishments. “A dynamic and trailblazing national leader.”

Also, she expressed gratitude for Eaddy, saying her support “means the world” to the campaign.

It’s an incredible honor to have the endorsement and support of @JotakaEaddy — a dynamic, trailblazing national leader. Jotaka’s work on behalf of Black women across the country has been nothing short of extraordinary. She continues to show us the pivotal role Black women play in… pic.twitter.com/bF4bNNv0Vf — Robin Kelly, Ph.D. (@RobinLynneKelly) August 11, 2025

Kelly has built a coalition that includes gun violence prevention advocates, labor organizations, reproductive rights groups, and elected officials from across the Democratic Party.

Her campaign has received backing from Brady PAC, the political arm of one of the nation’s most prominent gun violence prevention organizations. Furthermore, Kelly has secured endorsements from members of the Congressional Black Caucus, Elect Democratic Women, and leaders from the LGBTQIA+ community.

Kelly’s platform focuses on expanding access to healthcare, strengthening gun safety laws, investing in infrastructure, and closing racial wealth gaps.

“Robin Kelly is a candidate who understands the intersections of our struggles and will fight for solutions that leave no one behind,” Eaddy said.

The Illinois Senate race will take place in 2027. Current Senator Dick Durbin will retire after 30 years in office. Kelly is currently running against the current Lieutenant Governor, Juliana Stratton, and Representative of Illinois’s 8th District, Raja Krishnamoorthi.

