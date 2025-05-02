News by Sharelle B. McNair Benedict College Secures ‘Win With Black Women’ Founder Jotaka Eaddy As 155th Commencement Speaker Eaddy has been highly sought out as a speaker and strategist whose innovative work has been behind some of the most pivotal moments in policy, technology, and culture.







Jotaka Eaddy, award-winning strategist and founder of the “Win With Black Women” campaign, has been named Benedict College’s 155th commencement speaker, according to a press release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE.

Once described by Forbes Magazine as the “Olivia Pope of Silicon Valley,” Eaddy has been highly sought out as a speaker and strategist whose innovative work has been behind some of the most pivotal moments in policy, technology, and culture. Benedict’s President and CEO, Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis, called Eaddy a “changemaker.” “We are honored to welcome Jotaka Eaddy, a changemaker and relentless advocate for equity, as our 2025 Commencement keynote speaker,” Clark Artis said.

“Her visionary leadership and lifelong commitment to justice embody the very values we strive to instill in our graduates. Ms. Eaddy’s voice will undoubtedly inspire our students to lead with purpose, courage, and impact.”

The Johnsonville, South Carolina, native, just roughly two hours from the HBCU campus, has led transformative change for some of America’s leading organizations with her company, Full Circle Strategies, LLC. She was an advisor for Oprah Winfrey’s OWN Network “OWN Your Vote Campaign.” She guided Goldman Sachs in launching the One Million Black Women Initiative, which resulted in a historic $1 billion investment in Black women.

Successful campaigns led to the 2020 creation of #WinWithBlackWomen, a united network of Black women leaders in numerous industries, from business, sports, politics, entertainment, and more. The network was used to champion Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential bid, raising close to $3 million for the Harris-Walz White House bid.

After hosting a Zoom call of over 20,000 women to rally for Harris, she described the feeling as “a hug that you just did not want to let go.” “What we are seeing is a level of energy united around our collective, our collective absolute need to ensure that this country is a place where we can all thrive and live and be free,” Eaddy said during an interview with CBS News.

Eaddy joins other high-profile Black celebrities and leaders scheduled to speak at some of the country’s colleges and universities’ 2025 commencement services. Rapper Snoop Dogg said he was “deeply honored” after being named the speaker at USC’s Marshall School of Business, while actress Regina Hall will speak at her alma mater, Fordham University, and receive an honorary degree.

RELATED CONTENT: Win With Black Women Pens Thank You Letter To Kamala Harris For Her Service As VP