News by Kandiss Edwards ATLiens Outraged After Removal Of Jovita Moore Mural, Building Owner Responds Bellwood Coffee admitted it made a mistake.







An Atlanta coffeehouse promises to restore the Jovita Moore mural after facing significant backlash for painting over the tribute dedicated to the late news anchor.

The mural was created in 2021 to honor the legacy of the Channel 2 Action News anchor following her passing from glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. Moore had been a staple of Atlanta journalism since 1998, and the mural served as a key local monument in the #JovitaStrong movement.

On May 1, news spread that the tribute had been covered by Bellwood Coffee shortly after the business moved into the Atlanta neighborhood. Many residents viewed the act as a disregard for the city’s culture and the legacy of a Black woman who was a foundational figure in Atlanta news. An X user, @3MuchHutch, posted about her disappointment.

“If you grew up in Atlanta/ been around a while you knew who Jovita Moore was and you know how the city responded when she died. This coffee shop just moved into my neighborhood and painted over a mural dedicated to her for their signage and honestly it’s not sitting well w/ me,” the post read.

In response to the outcry, Bellwood Coffee issued a series of statements on X to explain the decision and offer an apology. The shop owners initially stated that new windows installed during their building renovation “cut into the mural significantly,” making it difficult to preserve the original artwork in its entirety.

In a later post, the company admitted they made a mistake, stating, “We knew Jovita Moore’s story, but we truly had no idea how much this specific mural meant to the community of Atlanta… The truth is, the reasons aren’t good enough.”

To make amends, Bellwood Coffee has pledged to commission a brand-new mural honoring Moore and has invited community input to ensure the new tribute reflects the neighborhood’s wishes.

Hey, it’s us.



We knew Jovita Moore’s story, but we truly had no idea how much this specific mural meant to the community of Atlanta. Unfortunately, the windows in our buildout cut into the mural significantly. Seeing how much this mural meant to so many, we realize we made a… — Bellwood Coffee (@Bellwoodcoffeee) May 1, 2026

The controversy over the mural comes at a time when Moore’s impact is being celebrated through tangible action. On May 2, hundreds of supporters gathered for the annual Race for Research, an event dedicated to funding brain cancer studies, WSBTV reported. The atmosphere was one of remembrance and hope as participants donned #JovitaStrong gear to continue the fight against the disease that took her life.

A major highlight of the event was the presentation of the first-ever “Jovita Moore Impact Award.” The honor was established to recognize individuals who embody Moore’s spirit of community service and journalistic excellence. This inaugural award serves as a powerful reminder that while paint on a wall can be covered, her influence on the city of Atlanta and the push for medical breakthroughs remains indelible.

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