News by Sharelle B. McNair Joy Reid Lets ‘MAGA Trolls’ Know Their ‘BS Is Not Welcome Here’ At People’s SOTU Put on by advocacy group MoveOn and media company, MeidasTouch, the event gave those wronged by Trump’s right-leaning policies and the elected officials who support them a chance to speak.







Former MS Now anchor Joy Ann Reid led lawmakers who protested President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address with a simple message during The “People’s State of the Union”: “your bulls*** is not welcome here.”

Reid, Democratic lawmakers, and supporters alike braved the Washington, D.C. cold, steps away from the U.S. Capitol building on the National Mall for a different type of speech, starting by quoting Academy Award-winning actor Robert DeNiro and giving “trolls” a warning. “Attention all MAGA trolls — your bulls*** is not welcome here,” she said.

“To paraphrase Robert De Niro, f*** y’all. We’re here to hear the truth. So go back and pay attention to your orange lying friend.”

Joy Reid: “Attention all MAGA trolls — your bullshit is not welcome here. To paraphrase Robert De Niro, fuck y’all. We’re here to hear the truth. So go back and pay attention to your orange lying friend” pic.twitter.com/Vt0g7BQigH — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) February 25, 2026

Put on by advocacy group MoveOn and media company MeidasTouch, and hosted by Reid, the event gave those wronged by Trump’s right-leaning policies and the Democratic lawmakers who support them a chance to speak — like Kelly Robinson, a community organizer and president of the Human Rights Campaign.

Robinson spoke out in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community after the administration randomly had the Pride flag temporarily removed from Stonewall, a gay bar and site of the 1969 riots that launched the gay rights movement in New York City. She spoke of the country not living in “ordinary” times.

“We are here to defend what is ours, cause, my friends, these are not ordinary times. There is nothing ordinary about this president removing the Pride flag from Stonewall. There is nothing ordinary about them cutting billions of dollars from HIV prevention and throwing it into building more ICE detention facilities,” she said.

“We need healthcare, we need food, we don’t need mass incarceration. And there is nothing ordinary about this government murdering U.S. citizens.”

Robinson: This is our country too. This is our country too. We have paid for it in funerals and freedom songs, and court cases… pic.twitter.com/SOcMtEq1pH — Acyn (@Acyn) February 25, 2026

Despite the opening warning from Reid, the hecklers couldn’t stay away. While Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), who went viral mid-February for laughing while questioning a Trump nominee on his viewpoints of “white erasure,” spoke, someone, yelling “Go Trump” and “I snuck in the border,” was removed for interrupting.

As Senator Chris Murphy spoke at the "People's State of the Union" Tuesday night outside the United States Capitol, a man in a "Trump 2028" hat stormed the stage.



"I snuck in the border!" he yelled. "Go Trump!"



He was quickly pushed out of the way.



Former MSNBC host Joy Reid,… pic.twitter.com/22HQnOvs8J — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) February 25, 2026

Commentator and TV host Sara Gonzales was also removed for calling Reid “a loser” and trying to heckle her for the crowd size.

Met with the expectation of interruptions, MoveOn’s chief of programs, Sara Haghdoosti, said it’s all about keeping things in focus. “We know that he is going to use the State of the Union to mislead the American people and lie,” Haghdoosti said, according to the New York Times.

“We want to make sure we’re focusing on the impact his horrendous policies have had. We want to shift the focus from Trump’s lies to the stories of people.”

