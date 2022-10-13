Hit the Road Jack! Kanye Told to Look For Another Bank as JP Morgan Chase Ends Relationship

The cancellation notice that was sent to Kanye West years ago has finally been opened and is being processed.

After years of people putting up with Ye’s antics, it appears that the world is finally sending the billionaire rapper a long-overdue message. A bank that Ye utilizes for his business informed the volatile fashion designer of their decision “to end its banking relation with Yeezy LLC and its affiliated entities.”

Ye’s current best friend, Candace Owens, revealed the letter that was sent to the controversial recording artist, via social media.

The letter stated, “Dear Ye, We are sending this letter to confirm our recent discussion with (name blocked) that JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. (The Bank) has decided to end its banking relation with Yeezy LLC and its affiliated entities.”

The banking institution has given Ye until November 21, giving him less than 6 weeks to find a new bank.

“Earlier today I learned that @kanyewest was officially kicked out of JP Morgan Chase bank. I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank.”

This is the latest brick to fall off the Kanye building after Variety reported that his Twitter and Instagram accounts had been locked for violating the policies of both social media platforms with a post released earlier this week.

The deleted posts have been labeled as antisemitic.

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death [sic] con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” West wrote in the now-deleted post. “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also. You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

Ye did leave a post up that was directed to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg after the action was taken against his account.