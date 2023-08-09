JPMorgan Chase Readies Multi-City ‘Advancing Black Wealth Tour’

JPMorgan Chase’s “Advancing Black Wealth Tour,” a multi-city series delivering financial health education and real estate workshops to Black communities nationwide is back.

The tour, which is in its second year, will stop in four cities. The first two stops are in Oakland, CA, on August 13, 2023, and Chicago on August 26, 2023.

Each stop will bring together prominent business leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, and talent to help Black communities with wealth-building, home-buying, and other vital financial insights.

The event in Oakland will feature four-time NBA champion and venture capitalist Stephen Curry and investor and influencer Ian Dunlap. The Chicago event will feature superstar comedian and entrepreneur Kevin Hart. The JPMorgan Chase tour will stop in New York City on November 4, 2023, and Miami on December 9, 2023. Guests for those stops will be named at a later date.

“We’re so excited to be back on the road and deliver financial information and insights to communities across the country,” said Justin Grant, executive director of community development for Advancing Black Pathways at JPMorgan Chase, in a press release. “The Advancing Black Wealth tour’s purpose is to empower everyday people and aspiring entrepreneurs with the resources and tools needed to build and sustain wealth.”

Last year’s Advancing Black Wealth Tour featured stops in Los Angeles, New Orleans, and Philadelphia and focused on financial wellness, the best steps to saving money, navigating the real estate market, homeownership, entrepreneurship, and wealth generation.

Rapper MC Lyte, FUBU founder and Shark Tank panelist Draymond John, and Dunlap participated in the first tour.

Registration for the Oakland event is now open. The JPMorgan Chase events are free to attend, and attendees will receive access to personalized consultations, interactive activations, and networking opportunities.

Each event features an inclusive atmosphere designed to help build and grow wealth regardless of participation, age, background, and income level.