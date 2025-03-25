News by Sharelle Burt What Is DOI? JPMorgan Chase Introduces New Change To DEI Program, Now Called ‘Diversity, Opportunity and Inclusion’ JP’s Chief Operating Officer Jenn Piepszak says the team believes the change is more aligned with their approach.







A memo from JPMorgan Chase announced a change to its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs, to labelling it “Diversity, Opportunity and Inclusion (DOI)” as an effort to sustain market and regulation changes.

The memo released by JP’s Chief Operating Officer, Jenn Piepszak, said the team believes the change is more aligned with their approach. “The ‘e’ always meant equal opportunity to us, not equal outcomes, and we believe this more accurately reflects our ongoing approach to reach the most customers and clients to grow our business, create an inclusive workplace for our employees and increase access to opportunities,” Piepszak said.

In addition to verbiage changes, the new DOI organization will integrate diversity programs into different business avenues, such as human resources and corporate responsibility. As the bank plans to dial back on diversity topics, Piepszak stated the changes will include activities, councils or chapters being “consolidated to streamline our process and engagement strategy.”

Since President Doanld Trump signed an executive order just hours after being sworn in to dismantle all DEI programs at the federal level, Fortune 500 companies like JP Morgan have struggled under heightened pressure from the administration and conservative groups to eliminate or edit their DEI policies, claiming they increase racial and ethnic representation in the workplace.

Other financial institutions like Citigroup and Goldman Sachs have already dialed back on such initiatives, so JPMorgan, the largest lender in the U.S., announced in a regulatory filing in February 2025 that it expects to face some criticism on its business practices, including DEI. The latest annual filing included only one mention of DEI, compared to a total of six mentions in past years.

The changes have already been updated on the company website, which says, “Together, we’re working toward an inclusive culture for our employees and our business…We know that building a stronger, more inclusive economy that benefits everyone is good for people, business and society.”

However, according to Sustainability Magazine, the company continues to highlight several business resource groups that will continue to work with common interests, garner networking opportunities, and more. Such groups include Access Ability for employees affected by disabilities, Black Organisation for Leadership Development (BOLD), PRIDE for LGBTQ+ employees, allies and management, Women on the Move, and Adelante, a group geared toward Hispanic and Latino employees.

