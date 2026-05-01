News by Kandiss Edwards JPMorgan Chase Executive Accused Of Sexual Assault Of Her Male Employee Hajdini allegedly referred to the plaintiff using slurs such as "my little brown boy" and "Arab boy toy."







A high-ranking executive at JPMorgan Chase is accused of a sustained pattern of sexual assault, drugging, and racial harassment against a junior male subordinate.

The complaint, filed in New York County Supreme Court, names Lorna Hajdini as the primary defendant. Hajdini serves as an executive director in the bank’s prestigious Leveraged Finance division. The plaintiff, identified in court documents as “John Doe,” is a junior banker of Asian/Indian descent. He alleges that Hajdini utilized her senior authority to coerce him into “non-consensual and humiliating” sexual acts in 2024.

According to the Economic Times, the misconduct began shortly after the plaintiff joined Hajdini’s team in 2024. The lawsuit details a series of disturbing incidents in which Hajdini allegedly threatened to “ruin” the married junior staffer’s career if he did not comply with her sexual demands.

The 37-year-old senior executive reportedly told the victim, “I f***ing own you,” and explicitly warned him that his year-end promotion and bonuses were dependent on his sexual cooperation. The plaintiff alleges that Hajdini forcibly engaged in sexual acts against his will. She, at one point, mocked him as he cried. Additionally, the lawsuit claims Hajdini admitted to drugging the victim with the date rape drug Rohypnol (roofies) and Viagra.

The filing details other alleged instances of racially charged insults. Hajdini allegedly referred to the plaintiff using slurs such as “my little brown boy” and “Arab boy toy.” The racial language was also used to question whether the bank’s management would want a “brown boy” leading origination.

In 2025, JPMorgan Chase vehemently denied the claims, the Economic Times reported. The company asserts that an internal review found no evidence to substantiate the allegations. A spokesperson for the bank stated that “numerous employees cooperated with the investigation.” but claimed the plaintiff himself refused to participate or provide central facts to support his case.

The bank insists it maintains a zero-tolerance policy for harassment. As of April 30, Hajdini remains employed by the firm according to reports. Following the public emergence of the lawsuit, Hajdini de-activated her professional social media profiles, including LinkedIn.

The plaintiff’s attorney, Daniel J. Kaiser, stated that his client has been “devastated personally and professionally” and is currently being treated for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages for emotional suffering, lost wages, and damage to his reputation.

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