Women by Sharelle B. McNair It’s Sexual Assault Awareness Month And There’s An Anti-Rape Product Aiming To Protect Women As the first product of its kind, VenusGuard’s priority for women is comfort and safety, conducting thousands of efficacy tests, and winning the approval of the prototype from more than 500 women globally.







Data from the World Health Organization says that nearly one in every three women, roughly 840 million around the world, have experienced sexual assault in their lifetime; however, there is a new product, VenusGuard, pushing through, hoping to prevent that.

Known as a women’s self-defense sleeve, VenusGuard has the potential to hit the market as a means for women to seek justice. The concealed internal silicone device, used in the same way as a tampon or menstrual cup, is designed by medical professionals to defend against vaginal penetrative assault. With “razor-sharp bars” inside, the device seemingly incapacitates an attacker if penetration takes place, giving the victim a chance to escape, and ​​collects DNA evidence for legal proceedings.

As the first product of its kind, VenusGuard prioritizes women’s comfort and safety, conducting thousands of efficacy tests and winning approval for the prototype from more than 500 women globally. “Our prototype works incredibly well for its intended use. It is trustworthy, and it is in demand,” the website reads.

However, more work is needed for VenusGuard to be presented to the public market.

The product has been deemed “controversial” by companies and government agencies that have turned down VenusGuard after seeking partnerships. The company blames the pushback on personal business concerns and outdated stigmas surrounding the topic of rape and survivorship. But their call to action is structured into two fundraising phases: the first focuses on establishing a product line for sale on the website, and the second covers registration and the widespread rollout to sell the product in stores.

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Products such as VenusGuard are imperative to survivors, and those with concerns as funding for supportive sexual assault agencies is being cut. According to News 9, in Colorado, a report from the Colorado Coalition Against Sexual Assault (CCASA) reveals that more than half of agencies statewide have cut at least one program targeting survivors needing assistance.

Brie Franklin, executive director of CCASA, says services are dwindling amid a lack of funding or delays from the Trump administration. Over the past few years, their budget has decreased by 45%.

“Oh, things are pretty tough right now. At the end of 2025, we laid off two staff, and we just laid off two more,” Franklin said.

“Victims need services. They deserve services.”

Products like VenusGuard provide such protective services when agencies aren’t available. As the word spreads on social media, users seemingly agree, pushing for the product to be sent to places like Congo and Sudan in Africa, where women and girls are often subjected to sexual violence. “Can we hand them out for free in the Congo to women and kids? ASAP,” @amanda_jmayoff wrote.

Others celebrate the product but express sadness that it has even come to this.

“Absolutely love this product! Absolutely hate that this was a necessary invention,” @sel.marie.333 wrote with a “sad face” emoji.

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