News by Rafael Pena Las Vegas Judge Attacked In Court As Convict Leaps The Bench After Being Denied Bail Judge Mary Kay Holthus became the target of a violent assault in Las Vegas by a convicted criminal moments after she denied him bail.











During a hearing in Las Vegas, chaos erupted when a convicted criminal, Deobra Delone Redden, assaulted Judge Mary Kay Holthus of the Clark County District Court on Jan. 3. The incident occurred after Judge Holthus denied Redden bail during the sentencing session. Security footage captured the shocking moment, Daily Mail reports.

The drama unfolded on Wednesday morning in a Las Vegas courtroom, with video capturing Redden leaping from his position and forcefully tackling Judge Holthus at her bench. The assailant, who was convicted of aggravated battery with substantial bodily harm, audibly expressed his hostility, saying, “Nah f*** that b*tch.”

Redden, despite others’ attempts to thwart him, managed to throw himself on top of both the judge and a marshal. He unleashed a brutal beating on Judge Holthus, repeatedly punching her while security officers struggled to restrain him. The judge can be heard pleading for mercy.

The assault left both Judge Holthus and the marshal injured, with the judge’s condition under close monitoring. The marshal was transported to a hospital for treatment. In response to the incident, the Las Vegas District Court issued a statement praising the heroic efforts of court staff, law enforcement, and others who were involved in subduing Redden during his attack on the judge.

“We commend the heroic acts of her staff, law enforcement, and all others who subdued the defendant,” read a statement from the court to KTNV. “The court remains committed to a safe and secure courthouse and courtrooms. We are reviewing all our protocols and will do whatever is necessary to protect the judiciary, the public, and our employees.”

Redden, a 30-year-old with a criminal history in Nevada and Texas, faced charges including battery, robbery, assault, injury to property, and coercion. Prior to the attack, a judge had ordered a competency determination for Redden, who was ultimately found to be competent in October 2023.

