Young Thug Judge Kiboshes Probation Revocation

The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office’s attempt to revoke Jeffrey “Young Thug” Williams’s probation has been denied, according to the Associated Press.

Judge Paige Reese Whitaker of the Georgia Superior Court ruled that Young Thug does not pose a threat after prosecutors raised concerns over a social media post.

The post, which alleged that an investigator in the YSL RICO trial fabricated information, led to the doxxing of the employee online. Prosecutors argued the post amounted to a threat against county staff and immediately filed for revocation of Williams’ probation.

Young Thug is currently serving 15 years probation after entering a plea deal in the YSL RICO case. Prosecutors said the post, which drew significant attention, triggered a need for increased security.

In a one-page order, Whitaker rejected the motion and issued a warning.

“While the Court does not find that the cited social media post rises to the level of a violation of Defendant’s probation, it may be prudent for Defendant to exercise restraint regarding certain topics,” she wrote in a footnote.

Young Thug has been out of jail since October 2024. The Lifestyle rapper’s release came with strict conditions, including disassociating from all gang-affiliated individuals and activities. Prosecutors claimed his repost of the investigator’s image violated those terms and constituted a threat.

In their previous motion, prosecutors also alleged that Young Thug’s “continued association with individuals actively involved in witness intimidation, threats of violence, and obstruction of justice” breached the terms of his probation.

Young Thug denies all allegations of violence and intimidation, stating on X that he is a “peaceful” man.

The rapper has kept a relatively low profile since his release and is on track to revamp his stalled career. He will headline the Les Ardentes in Belgium, which is taking place from July 3 to July 6.

