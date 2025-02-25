Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Young Thug Back In Court To Reclaim His Cars, Cash, And Bling Seized In YSL Raid The rapper had nearly $150K taken from him during his May 2022 arrest.







Young Thug wants the luxury items taken from during the YSL Raid returned to his possession.

According to WSB-TV, authorities allegedly took jewelry, luxury cars, and $149,426 in cash belonging to the rapper after they arrested him and his associates on racketeering charges. However, since Thug’s release in October after accepting a plea deal for the high-profile Georgia case, he wants his stuff back.

His attorneys filed a motion for the Fulton County courts to hold a hearing, but it was canceled for an unclear reason. The hearing was meant to occur on Feb. 21 before Judge Paige Whitaker, the second judge to oversee the case. The raid stripped Thug of many of his costly belongings, leaving his attorneys to press the issue.

Multiple cars under the rapper’s given name, Jeffrey Williams, are in the county’s possession. Listed are a 2022 Chevrolet Corvette, a 2022 Porsche 911, a 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLS Maybach, and two Mercedes-Benz AMG GTs.

The YSL RICO case made history as the longest-running criminal trial in Georgia history. Following the rapper’s arrest in May 2022, the trial began in November of the following year. It finally ended in December 2024, shortly after Thug, its main defendant, took the non-negotiated plea to walk away as a free man with time served.

However, upon his release, the “Lifestyle” rapper faced heavy restrictions. These included limitations on his entry into Metro Atlanta and the requirement that he host quarterly anti-violence lectures at Atlanta schools. While his ban from the Atlanta area currently stands for a decade, the 33-year-old has requested that the probation rules be clarified and amended so that he can visit his family home on the outskirts of the metro area.

Upon abiding by the probation rules, Judge Whitaker allowed Thug to travel to his residence and use the city’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. As for his quest to regain the items he had pre-arrest, it remains unclear if a new court date will surface.

