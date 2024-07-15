Politics by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Judge Mathis Slams ‘Dishonest’ Trump And Lack Of Respect For Black Voters Mathis shared his disdain for the former President in a new interview.









Judge Greg Mathis has voiced his disdain for Donald Trump. Mathis shared his concerns over the “dishonest” former president and his disrespect toward Black voters prior to the assignation attempt on the former president.

In an interview with The Grio released on July 11, Mathis did not hold back on his Trump criticism. The 64-year-old emphasized the need to stop the presidential candidate from returning to the White House.

“Our biggest objective is not to allow Donald Trump to be reelected,” exclaimed Mathis. “I think he is adverse to the interests of poor people. And I think he’s dishonest and, quite frankly, [that] he’s one step from a full-blown con man.”

Mathis also thinks Trump already exposed his negative feelings toward the Black community. He mentioned the former president’s statement on Black people relating to his 34 felony convictions. He also included Trump’s comment on “Black jobs” made during the June 28 debate.

“I mean, a man tells you that he identifies with you because you are a criminal,” shared Mathis. “That should be an insult. Selling gym shoes to Black men because you think they’re into gym shoes more than policy. That’s an insult. The other night, he suggested that the jobs that we have [are] low-level sub-wage jobs in America, when he said that the immigrants are coming to take Black jobs.”

While Mathis is not forcing anyone’s vote, he believes Trump’s inadequacy remains evident.

“I’m not going to tell you who to vote for. I’m going to tell you how to research … by looking at the things that weren’t done and under President Trump,” shared the Detroit native. He highlighted the diminished budget for the Department of Urban Housing and Development, a move that mainly impacted Black Americans.

Meanwhile, Mathis did not fully endorse President Biden either, as like many he felt flustered by his abysmal debate performance. The television personality remains more concerned about the lack of discussion on issues important to Black voters.

“I’m not as troubled by the stumbles as I am by the lack of policy that we should be hearing,” said the judge. “I didn’t hear them talk about crime and policing, which, we are affected by both things: one, by crime in the neighborhood and second, by abuse and policing of our neighborhood. And I didn’t hear anything about training for AI.”

However, Mathis believes Vice President Kamala Harris could carry the torch if Biden were to step down. In the meantime, Mathis encouraged readers to “stay strong” and stay aware as the election nears.

“If there’s not a new candidate, God forbid, anything to happen to President Biden over the next four years, we have a great candidate in the vice president, in my opinion,” he revealed. “I know we’re tempted to go in a different direction, but until we have a direction that’s feasible for a victory, we just gotta stay strong.”

