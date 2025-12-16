University Of Michigan’s Athletic Department Under Investigation

The University of Michigan’s athletic department is once again under investigation following the handling of the termination of its football coach, Sherrone Moore.

According to The Detroit News, the school’s board has hired the law firm Jenner & Block to investigate not only the firing of Moore but also the athletic department in general. This is the same firm that was hired to investigate an alleged relationship between former President Mark Schlissel and a University of Michigan employee, as well as the recent inquiry into Moore’s relationship with a staffer.

Moore was terminated from his football head coaching job of two years for allegedly being “engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.”

Jenner & Block will review how the athletic department handled Moore’s firing and the department’s culture, which has been embroiled in several controversies in a few short years. There is no timeline for the law firm’s review.

Moore was previously penalized for his role in a sign-stealing scandal in the same season that the football team won the NCAA Championship in 2024. Connor Stallions, a team staffer, and then-head coach, Jim Harbaugh, were suspended for multiple games, while Moore, who held the position of offensive coordinator, was suspended for one game.

The previous year, former co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss was terminated after allegations that he had infiltrated the personal accounts of thousands of college athletes. He was also accused of stealing intimate photographs and videos between 2015 and 2023.

There were infractions and terminations in other sports at the school. Head hockey coach Mel Pearson was fired for misconduct, in part due to allegations that he pressured players to defy COVID-19 restrictions while they were competing in the NCAA Tournament. Former NBA player and Michigan alum, head men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard, was dismissed after the program posted an 8-24 record, in part due to his conduct, including slapping a Wisconsin assistant coach during a postgame handshake line.

