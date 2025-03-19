Education by Mitti Hicks Judge Orders Trump Administration To Reinstate Education Grants Axed Over DEI The Trump administration has faced another legal blow following several controversial policies, including mass firings and Trump’s executive order to eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. A federal judge ordered the administration to reinstate education grants that were axed over Trump's executive orders on DEI.







U.S. District Judge Julie Rubin has ordered the Trump administration to reinstate some of the education temporary grants it eliminated to comply with Trump’s anti-DEI executive order. According to CNBC, Judge Rubin said terminating these grants is likely “to be proven arbitrary and capricious, because the Department’s action was unreasonable, not reasonably explained, based on factors Congress had not intended the Department to consider,” and were “otherwise not in accordance with the law.”

Rubin said ending the educational grants could have a “grave effect on the public,” including “fewer teachers for students in high-need neighborhoods.”

Plaintiffs Argue Education Grants Are Congressionally Approved

The latest move from the Trump administration is being challenged in court. Recently, a judge ordered the administration to rehire the thousands of federal employees who were fired in what the administration has called a “cost-saving” effort.

Meanwhile, the American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education, the National Center for Teacher Residencies, and the Maryland Association of Colleges for Teachers Education reportedly filed a lawsuit earlier this month against the U.S. Department of Education and President Donald Trump for eliminating over 100 education preparation grants.

The plaintiffs argue that the grants were funded under Congressionally appropriated programs.

While the reinstatement is only temporary, education leaders say the ruling is significant.

“At a time when we as a nation are enduring local teacher shortages, especially in critical areas of need, we must not fall short in supporting the preparation of teachers,” Kathlene Campbell, the CEO of the National Center for Teacher Residencies, told CNBC in a statement. “That’s why this ruling is paramount in supporting current and future teachers of the education field.”

In addition, a federal judge in Boston ordered the Trump administration to restore grants for teacher preparation in eight states temporarily.

