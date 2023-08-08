Judge Assigned To Trump's Jan. 6 Case Gets Security Boost

Things are getting serious ahead of Donald Trump’s January 6 criminal case. CNN reports more security detail, including deputy U.S. Marshals, has been assigned to Judge Tanya Chutkan, the federal judge ruling over the case.

Attacks against the judge have been noted on the former president’s Truth Social app, with some coming from Trump himself.

He already claims he will ask Chutkan to recuse herself from the case, writing, “There is no way I can get a fair trial with the judge ‘assigned’ to the ridiculous freedom of speech/fair elections case.”

Another chilling threat, pointed out by prosecutors, read, “IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I’M COMING AFTER YOU!”

U.S. Marshals Service spokesman Drew J. Wade, said it was taking its “responsibility very seriously.”

“Ensuring that judges can rule independently and free from harm or intimidation is paramount to the rule of law, and a fundamental mission of the USMS,” Wade told CNN. “While we do not discuss our specific security measures, we continuously review the measures in place and take appropriate steps to ensure the integrity of the federal judicial process.”

Chutkan has already denied a deadline extension request from Trump’s legal team in response to a protective order request from federal prosecutors.

The request would restrict what Trump and his team can do with evidence that was shared with them in the 2020 election case, stating Trump’s public statements could have a “harmful chilling effect on witnesses or adversely affect the fair administration of justice in this case.”

Trump was arraigned on August 3 on charges including conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy against rights, and two counts of intimidating witness. He entered a “not guilty” plea, according to Raw Story.

Chutkan isn’t the only one on Trump’s threat radar. He targeted special counsel Jack Smith on Truth Social saying, “Deranged Jack Smith is going before his number on draft pick, the Judge of his ‘dreams’ (WHO MUST BE RECUSED!), in an attempt to take away my FIRST AMENDMENT RIGHTS.”

The first hearing before Chutkan is set for Monday, August 28.

