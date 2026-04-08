News by Kandiss Edwards Judge Investigated For Ethics Violations Now Fulton County Prosecutor Williams is also currently facing a federal lawsuit filed by the 21-year-old woman she ordered to be detained.







A former Fulton County Superior Court judge who left her position amid a state ethics investigation has returned to the legal field as a member of the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.

Shermela Williams, who resigned from the bench in February, was recently hired as a prosecutor under District Attorney Fani Willis. The career shift follows a series of formal misconduct allegations and a recommendation for her removal from the Georgia judicial system by the state’s judicial watchdog.

A spokesperson for the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office defended the decision to hire Williams, noting her previous experience within the agency. Officials stated that she had performed her duties with distinction during a prior stint as a prosecutor and that her legal knowledge would benefit the office’s current mission.

The hiring has prompted debate within the local legal community. While some point to her past success as a litigator, others have expressed concerns regarding the JQC’s findings about her professional candor and adherence to the law. Williams is also facing a federal lawsuit filed by the woman she ordered to be detained. The suit alleges that the former judge violated the individual’s constitutional rights during a 2023 court appearance. Williams has sought to dismiss the litigation, citing judicial immunity for actions taken while on the bench.

The Judicial Qualifications Commission (JQC) conducted an extensive inquiry into Williams’ conduct while she served as a judge. In a report issued late last year, the commission’s hearing panel alleged that Williams illegally detained a witness during a divorce proceeding. The panel further claimed that Williams provided untruthful testimony during her own ethics hearings and failed to issue timely rulings in several domestic cases.

According to the JQC findings, Williams ordered a 21-year-old woman to be placed in a courthouse holding cell after the witness testified on behalf of her mother. The panel stated that the detention lacked any legal basis or due process. Williams later acknowledged the action was an error in judgment, describing it as an attempt to teach the witness a lesson.

The JQC report characterized the incident as part of a broader pattern of professional failures. Investigators cited more than 30 counts of misconduct, including instances where litigants waited over two years for final decisions on child support and custody matters. The panel concluded that her behavior damaged public trust in the judiciary and recommended her permanent removal from office.

Following the JQC’s recommendation, Williams submitted her resignation to Gov. Brian Kemp on Feb. 20. In her resignation letter, she described her tenure as a judge as a significant honor and stated she had served the community with diligence.

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