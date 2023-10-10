Juicy J Wants To Discuss Why ‘Rap Music Is Down 40 Percent’

Is there a serious problem with hip-hop music? According to Juicy J, formerly of Three 6 Mafia, there is! The legendary recording artist took to social media to request a meeting with hip-hop heads to discuss the declining sales the genre has suffered recently, Hypebeast reports.

Based on the video Juicy J recorded, it’s quite obvious from news reports this year that hip-hop as a genre has taken a hit. Coincidentally, as the 50th anniversary of hip-hop is being celebrated, there wasn’t a No. 1 song on the Billboard charts until Doja Cat’s “Paint the Town Red” topped the Hot 100. In fact, that song was the first to make the top of the chart since Nicki Minaj released “Super Freaky Girl” last year in August 2022.

Juicy J stated, “I know a lot of people don’t want to hear this but I’m being real. Rap music is down 40 percent this year. I’m a say it again. Rap music is down 40 percent. Check the charts, check the math. I don’t make the rules. I do not make the rules. It’s down 40 percent. What are we as rappers, producers, composers, etc., gonna do about this shit? ’Cause it’s down 40 percent this year. Check the charts! Do your research. This is a fact.”

He wants to seriously discuss the situation.

“Let’s have a conversation! What are we gonna do? As rappers, producers, composers, songwriters, engineers. What are we gonna do, man? Rap is down 40 percent, man. We gotta figure some s**t out. We gotta sit down and talk. Let’s have a big ass f**king meeting. Let’s meet up somewhere. Let’s talk about this s**t, how we can turn this s**t around.”

“Because this is how we eat, this how we make money. Rappers – we make money off rap, shows, publishing. Aight? This is how we make money. This is how we eat. This is how we take care of our families. It’s down f**king 40 percent, n**ga. Real s**t. But, I’m willing and I hope you willing to let’s figure out something to keep this muthaf**kin’ money train running.”

Juicy J says Rap music sales are down 40% in 2023. pic.twitter.com/yBPMedGHxK — No Jumper (@nojumper) October 9, 2023

On June 12, Billboard posted an article with their theory as to why, up to that point in time, hip-hop did not have a No. 1 hit on the Billboard main chart.

