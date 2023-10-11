Julia Fox Claims Ye Offered To Cop Her New Boobs During Game Of UNO

Actress Julia Fox, 33, revealed more about what life was like in her short-lived relationship with Kanye West, who now goes by Ye. In her newly released memoir, Down the Drain, she divulged that Ye once offered her a boob job while they played a game of UNO.

The former couple began dating in January 2022. Their whirlwind romance ranged from gifts of Birkin bags to now, apparently, a potential breast augmentation. After refusing to sign an NDA on their relationship, Fox is bearing it all about her time with the Chicago-born rapper.

“We spen[t] the day playing UNO and a game that involves highlighting positive words in the dictionary,” she detailed in excerpts shared with The Guardian.

During that moment, Ye told her, “I’ll get you a boob job if you want.”

Fox, shocked by the random offer, declined the gift. It was one of many antics that popped the actress’ bubble of what this relationship could mean for the rising media personality.

While Fox and Ye’s chaste entanglement made headlines and boosted the then-nobody’s mainstream image, the two parted ways in February 2022. the memoir dives into their dynamic after being together for nearly a month. Fox remains adamant that she had “good intentions” in getting with the father of four.

The model claimed that Ye influenced her fashion game heavily. She revealed they often met with a stylist to coordinate her outfit before stepping out in public. The media circus, Fox realized, was partly orchestrated by the “Jesus Walks” rapper as he dealt with his high-profile divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Fox said she was “being used as a pawn in this grand master plan to get back at his ex-wife… That’s humiliating. That’s a really shitty position to be in.”

