Juneteenth Spotlight: Top-Earning LIME Painting Franchisee Celebrates Success and Community

BLACK ENTERPRISE first profiled R.L. Hunnicutt in October 2022’s article “Oklahoma City’s Only High-End Painting Franchise Is Black-Owned, Committed To ‘Leaving The Door Open’ For Others To Follow.” Two years later, Hunnicutt’s LIME Painting franchise continues to thrive. This can be attributed to his understanding that a successful business is built on strong relationships and a genuine connection with the community. Through various community-focused initiatives, Hunnicut actively engages with local organizations, schools, and non-profits to support urban development and enrichment projects.

Whether it’s revitalizing community centers, painting schools, or offering free services to underfunded local institutions, Hunnicutt ensures that his work contributes to the well-being of his neighbors. In addition to his hands-on projects, he is dedicated to building lasting relationships with his clients by providing exceptional service and maintaining an unwavering commitment to quality. Hunnicutt’s reputation for reliability and excellence has made LIME Painting a trusted name in the OKC area, further solidifying his ties to the community.

In honor of Juneteenth, we caught up with Hunnicutt and asked him to share his insights on how the meaning of the holiday is manifested in his business.

BLACK ENTERPRISE: Juneteenth is a celebration of freedom, empowerment, and community. How does your franchise business promote and/or celebrate these tenets?

R.L. HUNNICUTT: I currently work with the It’s My Community Foundation, which is an initiative that helps underprivileged youth and kids who are adopted, as well as helps families stay together on the NE side of Oklahoma City. I speak to local students about entrepreneurship and offer them opportunities to work with my company through internships. I speak and mentor about 10-15 kids per school. The kids are mostly minorities and come from economically challenged environments.

BE: Why is African American business ownership crucial in the American landscape?

HUNNICUTT: African American business ownership is crucial in the American landscape for various reasons. First, it provides diversity to the economy, which helps generate revenue through unconventional and often overlooked methods. The black dollar is strong in America and is in excess of a trillion dollars. Next, it creates freedom. By owning your own business, you can dictate what you want to make. There’s no longer a need to wait to gain approval from a boss. You now control your path. The sky is the limit, and the freedom is there to do what you want to make a difference.

BE: What advice do you have for young African Americans about entrepreneurship?

HUNNICUTT: Put God first. Without Him, nothing is possible. Next, be consistent and persistent. Lastly, eliminate your plan B. If you have something to fall back on, you will. Make sure that your business is all you have to focus on and to make work. If you have nothing to fall back on, you will approach each day as a hunter looking to conquer whatever is in your path!



Hunnicutt is one of the top earners in the LIME Painting franchise, which shows you can have a thriving business while caring about your community and paying it forward.

RELATED CONTENT: CELEBRATE JUNETEENTH 2024 WITH BLACK ENTERPRISE