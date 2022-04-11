Who Asked For This? Jussie Smollett Releases Song Proclaiming Innocence

While awaiting a decision on his appeal after being convicted of lying about being the victim of a hate crime, former Empire actor, Jussie Smollett has released a new song claiming he’s innocent
Last Friday, Smollett released “Thank You God”…, which he previewed on his Instagram account.
-Jussie
#ThankYouGod“
He recites the lyrics in spoken-word as the track plays in the background. Here’s a sample:
It’s like they’re hell-bent on not solving the crime
Taking out the elements of race and trans and homophobia that’s straight taking lives
But turn around and act like I’m the one that killed the strides
I can’t be mad / Take my ego out
Some people searching for fame
Some people chasing that clout
Just remember this, this ain’t that situation
You think I’m stupid enough to kill my reputation?
Just simply to look like a victim like it’s something fun
Y’all better look at someone else, you got the wrong one
Last month, Smollett was released from jail after his attorneys put in a request to have him released pending the appeal of his case. According to NBC News, the attorneys want their client’s sentence of 150 days in jail to be stayed or placed on hold.
Smollett is appealing after being convicted of falsely reporting to police that he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in 2019.
As BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported, the now-disgraced TV star was found guilty of five counts of disorderly conduct for making false crime reports to Chicago police, saying he was a hate crime victim in 2019.