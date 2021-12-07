Jussie Smollett Dimes Out Don Lemon; Says CNN Anchor Tipped Him Off About Police Investigation

In the ongoing court case of Jussie Smollett, the Empire actor testified Monday that CNN’s Don Lemon texted him that Chicago police officers were skeptical about his story of him being assaulted one night in Chicago.
According to Fox News, Smollett, who is on trial and accused of staging a physical attack against himself in January 2019, revealed that in court testimony that Lemon had tipped him off about the investigation. Smollett told police officers he was assaulted by two masked men who yelled racial epithets and homophobic slurs at him before placing a noose around his neck and pouring liquid on him.
Skeptical of his version of the incident, prosecutors have charged Smollett with six counts of disorderly conduct and is being accused of lying to the police officers about incident. They believe the actor paid the brothers $3,500 to stage the attack, which Smollett has refuted.
At 10-to-midnight, @DonLemon and @OmarJimenez finally discuss the Jussie Smollett trial. But neither “journalist” mentioned how Smollett testified under oath that Lemon tipped him off to police skepticism of his hoax claims. The whole segment lasted 5 minutes and 7 seconds. pic.twitter.com/fNpgiY9o3J
— Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) December 7, 2021
Smollett faces a prison sentence of up to three years, but experts are predicting that if Smollett is found guilty he will likely be placed on probation and ordered to perform community service.
The damage may have already been done. The controversy surrounding the attack effectively ended Smollett’s run on Empire.