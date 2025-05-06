Women by Stacy Jackson Charlotte-based Rideshare Company Prioritizes Women’s Safety Just Her Rideshare drivers must pass a background and driving record check to successfully complete the application process.







A rideshare company based in Charlotte, North Carolina, is promising safe travels for women passengers and drivers across the Carolinas.

Just Her Rideshare, founded by Kimberly Evans, emerged from an incident in 1987 when a friend was abducted while waiting to catch a ride. For Evans, rideshare apps were a no-go for her due to similar stories that came to light as rideshare companies rose in popularity.

Just Her Rideshare is “here to offer peace of mind,” the founder told Axios. “Uber and Lyft had become so big that I knew they had lost touch with what it looks like to create a safe ride for women.”

In 2020, Evans launched her rideshare company of all-women drivers, with “worry-free” transportation at the core of its vision.

“Our mission is to provide safe rideshare services for women drivers and riders,” Just Her Rideshare states on its website. “By fostering a community of mutual support and trust, we aim to create an environment where women can travel with confidence, and drivers can thrive while making a positive impact.”

To carry out the founder’s mission, drivers are required to pass a background and driving record check. Drivers with a valid driver’s license, auto insurance, and license plates with current registrations must be 21 years or older to apply. Vehicles that lack access to four doors and five seatbelts are prohibited from operating through the company. Riders are able to specify their preferences in the notes section of the Just Her Rideshare app. Customers can schedule rides in advance and choose car temperature, music genre, or silence.

With over 2,000 drivers across seven cities, the company also looks out for the safety of its drivers, who have the option to decline any riders who do not identify as female. Drivers currently operate in Charlotte, Raleigh, Greensboro, Durham, Charleston, Columbia, and Greenville, South Carolina. Evans is looking to expand into Washington, D.C., and surrounding areas in the coming months.

Interested drivers can sign up by completing the online application. The Just Her Rideshare app is available to download via the App Store and Google Play Store.

RELATED CONTENT: 53-Year-Old Kimberly Moore Launches Ridesharing Platform for Students