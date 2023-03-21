Slight Shade: Chris Rock Makes ‘Slap’ Joke About Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Paul During Kennedy Honors: ‘Just You and Me, Paul’

Comedian Chris Rock is still on a tour promoting the infamous “slap heard around the world.”

But this time he wanted to make some other people the butt the joke. During the Mark Twain Prize ceremony, honoring his close friend, comedian Adam Sandler, Forbes reported Rock joked about how “Paul Pelosi, the only guy who knows how I felt,” Rock said. “Just you and me, Paul.”

Pelosi and his wife, former House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, attended the ceremony and were met with thunderous applause after the joke concluded. Last October, Paul Pelosi was viciously attacked with a hammer in his San Francisco home. He recently had surgery to treat a fracture to his skull. Others in attendance, like actors Jennifer Aniston, Pete Davidson, and Drew Barrymore seemed to get a kick out of the joke – but of course he didn’t stop there.

In anticipation of Donald Trump’s arrest, the 58-year-old took the time to highlight how he felt it wouldn’t do anything but make him more popular. He compared it to rapper Tupac getting arrested. “He’s just gonna sell more records,” Rock joked. “Are you stupid?”

The indictment brings federal charges for $130,000 in payments his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, sent to porn star, Stormy Daniels, around the end of Trump’s 2016 campaign. The Daily Mail reported prosecutors said the payment violated campaign finance laws, and was made to silence Daniels about the affair she had with the former President.

Rock is still recuperating after actor Will Smith slapped him during the 2022 Academy Awards. Shocking the world, Smith reacted after Rock made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Shortly after, Smith received the Oscar for Best Actor in his role of Richard Williams, tennis coach and father of Venus and Serena Williams, in King Richard. Rock continues to laugh at his pain in his recent Netflix stand-up special, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage.