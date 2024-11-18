News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman U.S. Department Of Justice Demands Police Records On Sonya Massey’s Killing Sonya Massey was shot three times by a sheriff's deputy during a confrontation







The U.S. Justice Department has ordered the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois to turn over police records pertaining to Sonya Massey’s killing.

The government sent over a list of demands in a letter Nov. 14 that included the police records of the July killing of Massey, who was shot three times by a sheriff’s deputy during a confrontation. The deputy, Sean Grayson, was fired following the killing.

“The incident raises serious concerns about … interactions with Black people and people with behavioral health disabilities,” detailed the letter, as reported by ABC6.

Massey was killed in her home by the deputy after calling the police to inspect her residence. She initially called them to see if someone was in her home. However, tensions escalated as Grayson brought out his gun after Massey picked up a pot of boiling water. There was no clear indication the 36-year-old had intentions of throwing it on the man.

Bodycam footage revealed the scene to the public. Many called the killing an instance of police brutality. Massey did not have a weapon and appeared to be emotionally unstable.

Now, a federal investigation into how the local police treat Black residents continues. Sangamon County has emphasized its “full cooperation” with the Justice Department.

“The Sheriff’s Office, along with involved county agencies, has engaged in discussions and pledged full cooperation with the Department of Justice in its review,” said its sheriff, Paula Crouch.

The government intends to find out if strategies exist within the sheriff’s office that handle cases of those with mental health disabilities, preventing deaths like Massey’s.

As for Sangamon County, they hope the review assures residents that the sheriff’s office is a trustworthy source of protection. Grayson has since been charged with first-degree murder and two other charges, but pleaded not guilty. He has remained in jail without bail.

