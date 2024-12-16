News by Daniel Johnson Breonna Taylor Investigation Leads To Police Reform Agreement In Louisville Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, told the AP that she wanted the city to follow through on its promises this time







The United States Justice Department and the City of Louisville reached an agreement to create reforms for the city’s police department after an investigation into the shooting of Breonna Taylor and the treatment of protestors by the police on Dec. 12, per city officials.

According to The Associated Press, a federal investigation determined that the Louisville police department engaged in a pattern of violating the constitutional rights of and discriminating against Louisville’s Black community.

Louisville’s mayor, Craig Greenburg, indicated that the consent degree “builds upon and accelerates the transformational reform of community policing” and also noted that “significant improvements” have been implemented since Taylor’s death in 2020, including banning the practice of “no-knock” warrants, which led to the death of Taylor.

However, Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, told the AP that she wanted the city to follow through on its promises.

“We have a history of putting things on paper and not moving the needle, so we have to stay on top of the situation and definitely make sure they are doing what they say they are doing,” Palmer said.

Paul Humphrey, the city’s latest police chief seemed a little testy, remarking on Dec. 12 that the Justice Department is “not making decisions for the city of Louisville,” but still applauded the agreement with the feds.

“I believe that having an independent monitor gives us an opportunity to have the excellence of our work confirmed for the community,” Humphrey said. “This has to be more than just words on a page. It is a promise to our officers and our professional staff that we are going to lead them and support them the right way,” Humphrey said.

According to a March 2023 Justice Department report, the Louisville Police Department was found to be discriminatory against Black people in “enforcement activities,” and used excessive force, conducted searches based on invalid warrants, and violated the rights of people who protested the killing of Taylor.

Assistant Attorney General Kirsten Clarke, the leader of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, said that the consent decree represents an opportunity to create new opportunities for the department to serve the citizens of Louisville better.

“This conduct harmed community members and undermined public trust in law enforcement that is essential for public safety. This consent decree marks a new day for Louisville.”

Clarke continued, “In the wake of Breonna Taylor’s tragic killing, the people of Louisville fiercely advocated for racial justice, policing reform and accountability. City residents demanded that they receive the constitutional policing that they rightly deserve. Through this consent decree, Louisville and its police department have committed to addressing the violations of the Constitution and federal law we found during our investigation and to making Louisville a place where the police respect everyone’s rights.”

According to Attorney General Merrick Garland, the reforms are to be significant, and systemic.

“Nearly five years after Breonna Taylor was shot and killed in her own home in the middle of the night by Louisville Metro Police Department officers, the Justice Department has secured an agreement to enact significant, systemic reforms to policing in Louisville,” Garland said in the press release.

He continued, “This agreement addresses the serious violations of federal law that we uncovered during our pattern or practice investigation and puts the city of Louisville and its police department on a path to lasting reform. We are committed to honoring Breonna Taylor through our work to implement the agreement and to make Louisville a better and safer place for all of its residents.”

RELATED CONTENT: Kentucky Officer Found Guilty Of Using Excessive Force In Raid That Killed Breonna Taylor