News by Sharelle Burt Justice John Roberts Warns of Consequences Of Defying High Court Ruling Days Before Trump's 2nd Term







Politico reports that in his year-end report, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts issued a stern warning about defying or resisting rulings just weeks before President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

While not targeting the indicted politician directly, the warning, published on New Year’s Eve, was seemingly thrown at Trump as Roberts reflected on past politicians who openly disregarded different rulings, saying it’s “dangerous.” “Every Administration suffers defeats in the court system — sometimes in cases with major ramifications for executive or legislative power or other consequential topics. Nevertheless, for the past several decades, the decisions of the courts, popular or not, have been followed,” Roberts wrote.

“Within the past few years, however, elected officials from across the political spectrum have raised the specter of open disregard for federal court rulings. These dangerous suggestions, however sporadic, must be soundly rejected.”

During Trump’s first presidential term, he was accused of ignoring the high court’s decision to limit spending on his Mexican border wall project. He also openly led personal attacks on Supreme Court justices who blocked his policies — Roberts included — and publicly rebuked some remarks in 2018. According to CNN, Vice President-elect J.D. Vance has experienced scrutiny after raising doubts about his faithfulness to Supreme Court decisions. During a podcast appearance in 2021, he urged Trump to take an approach to adverse court rulings like former President Andrew Jackson did. “Like Andrew Jackson did and say, ‘The chief justice has made his ruling. Now let him enforce it,’” Vance said.

The Democratic Party and its leaders aren’t off the hook from Roberts’s sentiments. In 2023, after a Trump-appointed judge revoked approval of an abortion drug, some Democratic lawmakers and one Republican pressured the Biden administration to ignore the ruling, resulting in a rejection of the notion from the White House and securing a vote from the high court to keep the pill on the market.

Roberts also took the time to express gratitude for heightened security as threats of violence against judges have increased, stressing that “a judicial system cannot and should not live in fear.” “Public officials certainly have a right to criticize the work of the judiciary, but they should be mindful that intemperance in their statements when it comes to judges may prompt dangerous reactions by others,” Roberts wrote.

“I am grateful to the many federal and state legislators who have stepped forward to sponsor bills shielding judges’ personal identifying information from the public domain,” he continued, showcasing support of laws that place limits on the personal information of judges being publicized. The chief justice suggested addresses and office phone numbers should be considered “private.”

As controversial rulings are ahead, including a decision about transgender care bans and a First Amendment challenge to a bipartisan ban on social app TikTok, Roberts warned of foreign entities that are deliberately spreading false narratives about the judicial system, including “bots” that mischaracterize rulings. “Because these actors distort our judicial system in ways that compromise the public’s confidence in our processes and outcomes, we must as a Nation publicize the risks and take all appropriate measures to stop them,” he declared.

