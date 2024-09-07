News by Mary Spiller Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Surprising Harvard Drama Class Moment With Matt Damon Jackson was scene partners with the Academy Award-winner with a reading from 'Waiting for Godot.'







Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson revealed in a Sept. 1 interview that she had the acting bug long before she made history as the first Black woman to sit in the high court. She told CBS Sunday Morning that during her time at Harvard University, she was paired up with renowned actor Matt Damon in a drama class.

Damon, who is well known for his role in the Bourne films, was in the same drama class as Jackson before going on to become an Oscar winner.

Jackson told CBS News’s Norah O’Donnell that the two performed a scene from the play Waiting for Godot.

The justice explained, “We were never in an actual performance, but we were in a drama class together and we were paired as scene partners for… and he’s not going to remember this, of course.”

She continued to tell the host of CBS Sunday Morning, “The reason why I remember it is because he [Damon] was already kind of well-known around campus and off campus, so it was kind of exciting to be his scene partner for a particular class.”

As I recall, we had to do the scene, we had to memorize a part of it, and we did it together, and it’s a two-person play, a two-person scene,” Jackson recalled. “And at the end, the professor said, ‘Ketanji, you were very good. Matt, we’ll talk.’”

Jackson added, “I was like, ‘Oh my god, I was better than Matt Damon in a scene.’”

Damon eventually ended up leaving Harvard without graduating and went on to star in big films like Good Will Hunting, The Martian, and Saving Private Ryan. He told the Associated Press in 2022 that he did not recall his performance with Jackson but that the connection was still “so cool.”

