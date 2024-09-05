Politics by Jameelah Mullen Justice Ketanji Brown-Jackson Visits The Apollo Theater To Discuss Her New Book ‘Lovely One’ The 420 page memoir was released on September 3.







Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown-Jackson sat down with Gayle King at the historic Apollo Theater to discuss her new memoir, Lovely One. The book’s title is the meaning of Jackson’s West African name, Ketanji Onyika.

King focused on Jackson’s personal story, which included her childhood in Miami, college years at Harvard University, and interracial marriage to Dr. Patrick Jackson. The judge discussed her career path, which led her to become the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court in 2022.

Jackson said that she first became interested in practicing law as a child, when she would watch her father, Johnny Brown, studying law books. Her interest grew after she learned about Constance Baker Motley, the first Black woman to serve on the federal judiciary.

The illustrious magistrate recounted her confirmation hearings, during which she faced combative questions from some Republican senators. She said she worked with the White House for several months to prepare. Jackson also said she received some helpful advice from a White House aide.

The aide told her, “You can get angry, or you can be a Supreme Court justice,” the Associated Press reported

When King asked her to name one justice she had conflict with, Jackson refused to answer.

Jackson also discussed her love for musical theater. She wowed the audience when she sang a few lines from Stephanie Mills’ “Home.” The crowd cheered when the Supreme Court justice belted out a rendition of “I’m Just A Bill” from season three of Schoolhouse Rock.

King shared some behind-the-scenes footage from the interview in an Instagram reel.

“It was my honor to interview her honor, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, last night at the @apollotheater about her memoir “Lovely One.” It’s available NOW, and once you read it—and you should—you will not be surprised as to why she is the FIRST Black female Supreme Court Justice. Bravo bravo, Justice Jackson,” the post read.