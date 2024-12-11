Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Heads To Broadway For One-Night Performance In ‘&Juliet’

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson will perform in a one-night performance of “& Juliet” on Broadway.

The first Black woman appointed as a Supreme Court judge will hit the stage for the 8 p.m. show on Dec. 14, appearing in a walk-on role. According to the post of the jukebox musical announcing the special event, Jackson will also host a talkback after the performance.

Moreover, Brown Jackson detailed her “unabashed love” of theater in her new memoir, Lovely One. She even wrote about her dream of performing on Broadway in her application essay to Harvard. She also took theater classes at the Ivy League school, revealing that she once acted a scene out with Matt Damon.

“I, a Miami girl from a modest background with an unabashed love of theater, dreamed of one day ascending to the highest court in the land—and I had said so in one of my supplemental application essays [to Harvard],” wrote Jackson in the book. “I expressed that I wished to attend Harvard as I believed it might help me ‘to fulfill my fantasy of becoming the first Black, female Supreme Court justice to appear on a Broadway stage.’”

Now, Jackson’s dream will come to fruition. She already completed the first step when she was confirmed to serve on the Supreme Court in April 2022. It followed a nomination by President Biden that February.

The post also captioned, “Let’s make that teenage dream come true, Justice Jackson.”

Her inclusion in “& Juliet” also aligns with her values, as the musical evokes themes of female empowerment. The musical is a modern take on the Shakespeare classic “Romeo & Juliet.” It also includes pop hits from artists such as Britney Spears and Katy Perry. However, this reimagining focuses on Juliet’s life if she did not die alongside her star-crossed lover. The show takes place at the Stephen Sondheim Theater, and a U.S. tour is ongoing as well.

The exact role Jackson will take remains under wraps. However, Deadline reports that production created an ensemble role specifically for her. Her memoir, Lovely One, is available for purchase at multiple retailers.

