Justin Pearson Asks Voters To ‘Believe In Me’ While Announcing His Bid For U.S. Senate

Democratic Tennessee state Rep. Justin Pearson wants to take his passion to Washington, D.C., as he announced his bid for the U.S. Senate, eyeing the seat of longtime Rep. Steve Cohen.

In a passionate speech to potential voters, Pearson outlined the reasons why constituents of the 86th district, covering most of Memphis, should walk behind him as he leads the way. “Believe in me because I believe you deserve the best. I believe you deserve to retire without debt. I believe that you should live in a home and not ever worry about going underwater. I believe that you deserve access to healthcare no matter how rich you are, no matter how poor you are,” Pearson preached.

“I want you to believe not just me, but believe in us.”

Pearson’s leadership has drawn national attention since 2023, along with controversy from his Republican colleagues. At just 30 years old, he became known as one of three blue-aisled state legislators, also known as the “Tennessee Three,” alongside fellow state Reps. Justin Jones and Gloria Johnson. On the day of his swearing-in after his election, he wore a traditional West African garment known as a dashiki, which sparked a sudden conversation about House dress norms—such as a suit and tie—as a way of showing respect.

He and Jones were also expelled for a short time for leading a gun control protest on the House floor following a school shooting in Nashville that took the lives of three nine-year-olds and three employees. Pearson says it’s time for a change of leadership because he is tired of being told to “keep going” and is concerned about the increase in poverty in the city.

“For too long, our district has been told to ‘keep going’ with the same leadership and the same outcomes,” Pearson said.

“We can’t afford more of the same. It’s time for a new vision — one that matches the scale of our challenges with the urgency our people deserve.”

According to NBC News, Pearson is part of a growing number of younger leaders stepping up as the nation becomes increasingly frustrated with its older leaders. His challenger, Cohen, is 76 years old and was first elected to the House in 2006 after serving in the state Senate for almost 20 years. Former Democratic National Committee Vice Chair David Hogg, who referred to Pearson as a “tested fighter” and announced plans for his group, Justice Democrats, and Leaders We Deserve to invest $1 million in his campaign, released a statement calling for Cohen to “pass the torch” to “a transformational leader who can inspire a new generation.”

The outspoken lawmaker is garnering support from social media users as well, some highlighting how Black representation matters. “Representation matters. Hope he wins,” @tammyotis14 wrote.

Even Cohen supporters said it’s time to move on.

“Nobody loves @RepCohen more than me, but the time has come,” @Memph1sT1gers said.