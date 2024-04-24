Scottie Pippen’s Youngest Son, Justin, Commits To the University Of Michigan

Justin Pippen, the youngest son of NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, has announced that he will play basketball for the University of Michigan this upcoming semester.

According to The Athletic, Justin appeared with his father, Scottie, who was the Robin to Michael Jordan’s Batman when the two players won six championships with the Chicago Bulls, in a video alerting the world that he would be going to Michigan. There was speculation about which school he would choose as he was reportedly considering the University of California, Berkeley, Stanford University, University of Florida, and Texas A&M.

Justin is the youngest son of Scottie, who also has another son, his namesake, Scotty Pippen Jr. (Although Scottie spells his name with the ending, “i.e.,” he was named Scotty), who is currently a member of the Memphis Grizzlies. Justin is a guard who played alongside Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James’ sons, Bronny and Bryce, at Sierra Canyon High School, where he is now a senior. He averaged 16.5 points and 4.9 assists in his last year of high school.

He explained why he chose Michigan over the other schools.

“The coaches were great to me. They showed me a lot of hospitality. They gave me really good pitches. They see me coming in as a player who can impact the floor right away.”

ESPN reported that Justin, a 6-foot-3 combo guard, will likely be ranked in the final ESPN 100 rankings for the 2024 class. He expressed his desire to follow his father and brother to the NBA.

“I like the feel of the campus and school,” Pippen told the media outlet. “I wanted to be at a big school. They can help me reach my end goal of making the NBA.”

He became the first commitment for new head coach Dusty Mays, who was hired to replace recently terminated former NBA player and Michigan alumni Juwan Howard, who led the team from 2019-2024. The Michigan Wolverines had a dismal record of 8-24 this past season.