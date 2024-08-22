by Jeroslyn JoVonn Juvenile Blasts American Airlines For Trying To Move Him From First Class To Coach Juvenile has taken issue with American Airlines after he was forced to exit a flight that tried to move him from first class to coach.







Juvenile is taking to social media to put American Airlines on blast after he was allegedly forced to exit a flight that tried to move him from his first- class seat to coach.

The “Back That Azz Up” hitmaker went live on Instagram on August 21, while locked in a heated conversation with two American Airlines staffers who were trying to force him to leave his seat to move to the back of the plane. A video captured by Hip Hop DX shows Juvenile opting out of the flight rather than staying on and flying in coach.

“They trying to kick me off the plane, y’all,” Juvenile tells his followers while panning his phone to show the two airline employees who were trying to get him to move.

“They trying to take me out of first class,” he says.

A woman he was sitting with asked the staffers where they were trying to get Juvenile to move to, at which a white male looked at her and said, “We’re going to put him in coach.”

“Oh no!” the woman exclaims.

Juvenile exits plane after American Airlines attempts to move him from first class to coach pic.twitter.com/Tvoj8D8he2 — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 21, 2024

Juvenile went on to refuse the coach seats and let the airline staff know this situation “ain’t never happened to me in my life.”

“I’m a celebrity. I’m telling y’all it’s gonna be repercussions to this,” he warned the staffers who likely had no idea of his status as a platinum-selling rap artist. The woman he was with could be heard telling the airline employees that they were sitting in their rightful seats, 1A and 1C.

However, rather than ride in coach, Juvenile saw the option as disrespectful and exited the flight entirely.

“I’m a get off the plane. I’m not going to let y’all disrespect me like that,” Juvenile says. “I’m not going to let y’all choose me out of all the people on the plane and disrespect me.”

He went on to grab his bags and leave the flight. In a second video, Juvenile scrolls through his phone to show how many first-class flights he booked, including those booked with American Airlines.

“I think I know a thing or two about first class,” he says to the camera. “F*** American Airlines, all the money I done spent with you b*****s.”

Juvenile went on to say he has never had to fly coach and said he feels “played” by the airline after doing so much business with them. Fans who watched the encounter called out American Airlines and demanded to know why Juvenile was seemingly singled out.

“Terrible. I wonder what the reason was. Hmmmmm,” one fan wrote.

“Justice for Juvie,” added another.

One viewer believed the airline was treating the rapper poorly and likened the exchange to “Rosa Parks days.” No word from American Airlines on how they’re addressing the incident.

