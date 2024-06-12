New Orleans Mayor Declares Official ‘Back That A** Up’ Day In The City

25 years after its release, June 11 has officially become “Back That Azz Up” day in New Orleans.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued an official proclamation 25 years to the day that Juvenile and the Cash Money team released the iconic record and music video all recorded in the Big Easy, Audacy reports. The song, released June 11, 1999, featured New Orleans natives Juvenile, Lil Wayne, and the track’s producer Mannie Fresh.

Released as part of Juvenile’s album “400 Degreez,” the single quickly rose up the charts becoming a summer smash hit that took over the “99 and the 2000s,” as Juvenile says at the start of the song. It peaked at Number 19 on the Billboard Hot 100, Number nine on the Billboard Rap Chart, and Number five on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop charts. It was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) after selling more than 500,000 copies of the single.

In her proclamation, Mayor Cantrell noted how “Back That Azz Up” transcended its roots to become a cultural phenomenon, celebrated for its infectious beat and memorable lyrics that continue to resonate with generations.”

“This legendary song has remarkably become the most played wedding song in America, uniting people across the nation in joy and celebration, and exemplifying the unifying power of music.”

Juvenile also celebrated the latest accolade for the classic song that was listed at number 478 on Rolling Stone’s “Top 500 Best Songs of All Time.”

“This song has been a huge part of my musical journey, and it’s amazing to see it still resonate with people today, and I can’t wait for the moment each night of the tour when the song drops,” Juvenile said.

The song was Juvenile’s biggest hit until the release of 2004’s “Slow Motion” with Soulja Slim which topped Billboard’s Hot 100.

