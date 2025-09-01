Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Hey Auntie! K Camp Reveals His Celebrity Crush As Cam Newton Hypes Him Up K Camp spoke on his long-time crush on The Player's Club actress.







K Camp is shooting his shot at his celebrity crush, LisaRaye McCoy. The rapper and singer explained why LisaRaye is still the ’90s fine woman of his dreams.

The 35-year-old artist spoke on Cam Newton’s “Funky Friday” podcast to discuss his ongoing desire for the “gorgeous” LisaRaye. During the chat, he explained how she is “one of them ones” to the podcaster. The Neighborhood Talk reposted a clip of their candid talk.

While Newton asserted that her presence could feel “intimidating,” K Camp made clear that he wasn’t afraid to go for it. The two continued their conversation about the 57-year-old actress’s pristine aura, but noted how she may try to treat K Camp like a young man trying to hit on her.

“And when she get to walking up to you and that all white,” joked Newton. ” Looking like an angel and got her halo, and she hit you with the ‘Hey, young man.’ That ain’t gonna scare you?”

K Camp still asserted that nothing would deter him, responding “Hell nah” to Newton’s concerned questions.

When asked how and if he would introduce himself to The Wood actress, K Camp said it depends on whether the alcohol was flowing.

“it depends on how many drinks I got. If I’m on some sober sh-t, I’m going to be respectful, you know what I’m saying. But if I’m in that bag, ‘I’m like what’s happening?'”

LisaRaye has been a multi-generational celebrity crush. The stunning actress first turned heads as Diana “Diamond” Armstrong in the 1998 film The Players Club. Since then, she has held multiple roles in film and television, including VH1’s “Single Ladies” and BET’s “The Family Business.”

However, she has not shied away from discussing her dating preferences, which may or may not include K Camp. She emphasized how she wants a man who can match and elevate her lifestyle, choosing to only date affluent people.

“I don’t know why people are so afraid to say what they always want to really know. Miss me with the small stuff. I’ve lived, and I’m gonna continue to live the way I’m used to because I can and I do!” she asserted, as previously covered on BLACK ENTERPRISE.



If K Camp’s bank accounts meet her standards, he may have a shot at bagging his ultimate celebrity crush.

