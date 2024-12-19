Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn LisaRaye Doubles Down On Remarks About Only Dating Rich Men, ‘I’m Gonna Continue To Live The Way I’m Used To’ LisaRaye didn't stutter when it came to her remarks about only dating rich men.







LisaRaye said what she said when it comes to her recent comments on only dating men who can comfortably afford the lifestyle she’s used to living.

On Tuesday, the veteran actress was asked to respond to comments made by Uncle Luke regarding her recent interview, in which she confidently explained why she only dates men of a certain stature who can afford her lifestyle without breaking the bank.

“I haven’t followed the story (Travis and Leanna), but I get it, and me? I said what I said… periodt!! Everybody knows it at this point. Next!” LisaRaye told The Shade Room.

She also addressed the criticism she’s been receiving for her recent remarks on Carlos King’s Reality with the King podcast where she opened up about her preference for rich and powerful men.

“I don’t know why people are so afraid to say what they always want to really know. Miss me with the small stuff…I’ve lived, and I’m gonna continue to live the way I’m used to because I can and I do!!!” she declared.

“You can’t relate? Don’t! I’m very cool with life,” she added”

The Players Club star also credited Uncle Luke for never trying to shoot his shot with her and remaining respectful over the years.

“No, he has always been very respectful and always will be, I’m sure. We are older,” she said.

Uncle Luke called out LisaRaye while addressing the backlash Heisman Trophy recipient Travis Hunter has been facing over his fiancée, Leanna Lenee. Many critics accuse Leanna of dating the NFL draft prospect solely for his money and fame, but Uncle Luke believes Leanna is not a “gold digger.”

“That young girl is not a gold digger. I’ll say it again. That young lady there is not a gold digger. First of all, gold diggers get coached up by their mama,” Uncle Luke claimed.

“You are taught, ‘don’t bring no broke dude in your house’ at a very, very early age,” he continued. “Mothers teach that. The young lady would have known what to do in every situation.”

The “Hoochie Mama” hitmaker went on to reference LisaRaye and her daughter, citing her recent comments acknowledging how a man working an average-paying job can’t afford the life she is used to living.

“Hello, I love her to death. Lisa Rae will tell you straight up if you cannot afford her,” Uncle Luke said. “If Lisa Rae has a daughter, her daughter, she would raise her daughter the same way.”

LisaRaye went in depth with Carlos King last month explaining why she wouldn’t want to stress out a man who would need to spend his entire paycheck to afford places she’s used to going for lunch meetings.

“I don’t wanna stress you out by trying to keep up with my lifestyle that I already have and are accustomed to,” she said.

“Why? Because if I’m going to these restaurants just for lunch meetings, and it takes you, your whole check, to take me there, I don’t wanna stress you out. You cannot hang with me. You are still wanting a vacation for the weekend. I vacation and go on holiday for the month.”

LisaRaye concluded her rant, saying, “We are not going to be able to make this work. That’s simple to me. Thank you.”

