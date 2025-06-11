Ananda Lewis, Beloved MTV Icon and Advocate, Dead At 52

Ananda Lewis, the effervescent former MTV VJ who became a defining voice and face for a generation, died June 11 in Los Angeles at the age of 52. Her passing, following a prolonged battle with cancer, was announced by her sister, Lakshmi Lewis, in a heartfelt social media post on Wednesday.

“She’s free, and in His heavenly arms,” Lakshmi Lewis wrote on Facebook, alongside a poignant black and white portrait of her sister, accompanied by broken heart emojis. “Lord, rest her soul.”

Lewis first captivated audiences in 1997, quickly rising to prominence as one of MTV’s most recognizable VJs. She hosted popular programs such as Total Request Live and Hot Zone, becoming a vibrant fixture in pop culture. By 1999, her influence was so significant that The New York Times lauded her as “the hip-hop generation’s reigning It Girl.”

Her burgeoning career at MTV led her to depart in 2001 to helm her syndicated daytime program, The Ananda Lewis Show.

In 2020, Lewis bravely disclosed her health battle, revealing via an Instagram post that she had been diagnosed with stage III breast cancer. She candidly admitted that a longstanding fear of radiation had deterred her from undergoing regular mammograms, a decision she later expressed profound regret over.

“My plan at first was to get out excessive toxins in my body. I felt like my body is intelligent; I know that to be true. Our bodies are brilliantly made,” Lewis once shared. “I decided to keep my tumor and try to work it out of my body a different way. I wish I could go back. It’s important for me to admit where I went wrong with this.”

“This is tough for me, but if just ONE woman decides to get her mammogram after watching this, what I’m going through will be worth it. PRACTICE EARLY DETECTIONShare this with a woman you love. These 6 minutes could help save her life.I love you guys,” she captioned the candid Instagram post.