Kai Cenat Criticized For Not Condemning Asian Influencer For Racist Jokes About Black People

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat is facing backlash for not responding to a friend who made racist jokes about Black people.

Chein-Ruei “Ray” Hsu, the Taiwanese influencer known as “raysasianboy” on social media, went viral during a recent livestream, saying that there are “two different” types of Black people: a Black person and the other, “the hard r,” a thinly veiled reference to the racial slur.

An X user reposted the original footage.

He then told the Black guy sitting down with him, who Hsu calls his friend, that he is the “hard r.”

“Some people, they’re just a Black guy,” explained Hsu about the other group. ” They look nice, they look good…they eat f-cking biscuit.”

After his friend questioned his description of him, Hsu doubled down on the assertion that he’s the lesser type of Black person.

“You the type of one that’s like ‘hard r.’ All my friends hard r,” the streamer replied.

While Hsu faced significant backlash over his racist words, Cenat has remained silent on the issue. Given his known friendship with Hsu, fans of Cenat have called out the popular influencer’s refusal to comment.

Moreover, they explained that Cenat has allowed Hsu to feel comfortable making discriminatory comments against Black people.

“What is Ray even saying,” questioned an X user. ” I think Kai got Ray way too comfortable now.”

Another stated that Hsu thought that his own identity as a person of color excused his racist thoughts.

“Yall gone keep letting these non-black people play in yall face,” stated the commenter.

Meanwhile, Cenat has posted footage of him standing up to racist comments hurled at his friend. One video, posted last June, showed Cenat calling out a random man who spewed offensive words at Hsu.

With this in mind, Cenat evidently has no problem standing up against racist hate. Whether her holds his friends to the same standards remains to be seen.

