Kai Cenat To Donate 20% of 30-Day Nonstop Livestream Revenue To Fund School In Nigeria







Kai Cenat is hosting a 30-day nonstop livestream on Twitch to raise money to help build a school in Nigeria.

The popular Twitch streamer launched Mafiathon 2 subathon on November 1 where he remains on a live stream 24 hours a day for 30 days straight. As part of his mission, Cenat announced his plans to donate 20% of all money he makes to open a school in Mokoko, Nigeria.

“I visited Nigeria not too long ago, and I absolutely loved it…I say that to say this for the next 30 days while I’m streaming, 20% of all revenue will be going straight to the school that I am still currently building for the kids of Mokoko,” Cenat shared on Instagram via The Express Tribune.

Cenat shared his vision for the school, emphasizing a commitment to building a sustainable and well-resourced educational environment.

“We will be going out-of-pocket funding this entire project with a full staff, classrooms, uniforms, etc., 20% of November, starting tomorrow,” he explained.

To further engage his audience, Cenat shared layout designs for the school, highlighting that “the support over the next month will make a big difference! Thank you.”

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert made a special appearance on Day 1 of Mafiathon, spending $10,000 in support of Cenat’s mission to build a school in Nigeria.

“We gotta build the school,” Uzi said while a surprised Cenat counted off the thousands the rapper had just handed him.

Cenat showed the mockup of the school he plans to build and asked Uzi if he’d been to Nigeria. When Uzi revealed that he had yet to visit the West African country, Cenat encouraged the rapper to go.

Cenat earns millions as a leading streamer. Forbes ranks him 24th among top creators online, and his earnings reached $8.5 million this year.

“Yeah, I’m gonna go with you,” Uzi told Cenat, expressing his plans to visit Nigeria with the streamer to raise money for his new school.

