Kai Cenat Claims Kamala Harris And The Secret Service Keep Ringing His Line

Kai Canat thinks that Vice President Kamala Harris and the Secret Service keep calling his phone. He announced his suspicions during a recent episode of his livestream.

Given the boldness of the claim, clips of his words went viral on Aug. 6. In the video, he laments about the Secret Service calling him multiple times. He doesn’t get their alleged interest in speaking with him, considering that he doesn’t “know goddamn sh*t about politics.” An X user, whose account name is Feared Buck, reposted the footage.

Kai Cenat says he’s been getting calls from Kamala Harris campaign and the secret service for a possible collab and stream with Kamala & says he wants no parts of politics and isn’t gonna involve himself pic.twitter.com/4y6ZAwyABW — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) August 7, 2024

“I’ve got the f**king Secret Service calling me five times, ni**a! I don’t know goddamn sh*t about politics my ni**a, I don’t know nothing,” he exclaimed in the footage.

He detailed another alleged instance of Harris and the Secret Service plotting for a collaboration, this time through a girl he’s been trying to get with.

“I had a bad bi**h that I’ve been trying to get on for, like, the last three, the last…Two years that I haven’t spoken to in, like, a year,” he shared. “I haven’t spoken to this girl in so goddamn long who had the audacity to text me, ‘We need you a part of the campaign.’”

It’s unconfirmed if Harris is really seeking out Cenat’s endorsement. However, his huge following would surely boost advocacy for her campaign. Currently, he boasts 12.1 million followers on the livestreaming app Twitch.

Anyways, Cenat doesn’t think his platform would align with a political conversation.

He added, “If, someway, somehow, something was to go into where I do a stream [for] politics, I’m going to be 100% honest. I’m going to sit on my stream and say, ‘Why did you guys call me?’ You know, I don’t know! I’ve never done anything with politics, and these blogs are like, ‘Yo, you’ve got to do this sh*t, Kai.’ And it’s all the top blogs.“

Moreover, Cenat is more known for his hijinks than his political insight. More recently, he made headlines for nearly getting banned from Twitch for pretending to light indoor fireworks. Despite this, his place on the major social media platform remains impactful across industries.