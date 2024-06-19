by Jeroslyn JoVonn Kai Cenat Responds To Criticism Of His Attendance At North West’s 11th Birthday Party, ‘That’s The Weirdest Thing Ever’ Kai Cenat is clapping back at the "weird" critics who took issue with him attending North West's 11th birthday party.









Kai Cenat is clapping back at critics who took issue with him attending North West’s 11th birthday party.

Ye and Kim Kardashian’s eldest child celebrated her 11th birthday on Saturday, June 15, at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey and the popular online streamer was invited to enjoy the festivities.

The reality star and entrepreneur shared a video showing Cenat riding mechanical animals around the second-largest mall in the country, which Kardashian rented out for North’s birthday.

The mall includes an indoor theme park with amusement rides, ski slopes, and a water park, which North and friends enjoyed for the day, Us Weekly reports.

Kim Kardashian posted a IG story of her chilling with Kai Cenat and Ray at North West’s birthday party 🔥 pic.twitter.com/C76jVMEGMd — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) June 16, 2024

Cenat was among the famous faces who attended the party along with Kardashian’s close friend LaLa Anthony. Cenat shared a photo smiling alongside North at the party.

But once the photo made its rounds across social media, Cenat, 22, faced criticism from some who found it “weird” that he attended the kid’s party.

Kai Cenat linked up with North West to celebrate her 11th birthday. 🎂 pic.twitter.com/iyXai0mEku — No Jumper (@nojumper) June 16, 2024

“That’s the weird sh*t Kanye was talking bout,” one critic wrote.

“I thought Kai wasn’t for kids, tho?” asked another user, referring to one of Cenat’s old videos where he claimed his online content wasn’t for children.

But after catching wind of the shady comments, Cenat shared a video response where he called out the “weird” naysayers who took issue with him supporting one of his fans.

“Everybody who literally made yesterday weird, you’re being so weird, bro,” he said. “Not gonna lie, everybody who made yesterday a weird thing.”

“First thing’s first, bro, I’m North’s favorite streamer, bro. So yesterday, all she wanted to do was meet me. That was it, literally! So, anybody who’s making it weird, like, that’s the weirdest thing ever,” he continued.

Cenat went on to share how “great” the experience was, which included the streamer having North join him for a vlog session near New York City’s famed Central Park.

“We had a great time yesterday,” he added. “I met Kim Kardashian! I met North, she’s great, bro. She has a good group of friends around her. Everything was great, bro. The vlog drops tomorrow. It’s going to be 30 minutes plus, so if y’all wanna see how the day went yesterday, it was epic.”

“You’re being so weird bro”



Kai Cenat addressed backlash for attending North West’s 11th birthday party pic.twitter.com/gS1jZV8qnZ — Dexerto (@Dexerto) June 17, 2024

By Tuesday, June 18, clips from Cenat’s vlog with North began surfacing online. The 11-year-old interviewed random people on the street and asked if they wanted to meet the popular streamer. Cenat even got Kardashian and Mariah Carey to play a game of ding dong ditch with North.

Kai Cenat does street interviews with North West 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/TqaYGGJZxG — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) June 18, 2024

Kai Cenat plays ding dong ditch with Mariah Carey, Kim Kardashian & North West 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TcseTfteet — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) June 18, 2024

At one point, Cenat FaceTimed singer Tyla for North and her friends, who were young girls, and told the South African Afrobeats star how much they admired her. North appeared to try to help Cenat snag a date with Tyla by telling the singer, “Kai likes you,” before he snatched up the phone.

Kai Cenat calls Tyla for North West & she tried setting Kai up with Tyla 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/T2578ZygcN — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) June 18, 2024

From the looks of the vlog content, Cenat enjoyed a wholesome day with North courtesy of the approval of her mom, Kim Kardashian. It certainly goes against the public criticism North’s dad, Ye, gave to Cenat months back after the streamer expressed his disappointment with the Yeezy sweatpants he received.

“Bro, this sh*t is not fitting me, bro!” Cenat said while off the pants. “Bro, you supposed to send a extra extra small…. not an extra extra large! The fu*k am I supposed to do with this sh*t?”

After posting the video, Ye responded with a direct message, warning Cenat not to “play” with the rap/fashion mogul by making “jokes” about his fashion line.

“Don’t make no jokes about my clothes…When you ain’t saying nothing about what Adidas is doing…When Vultures song came out you ain’t play my verse…You controlled,” Ye wrote on Instagram. “Don’t play with me.”