Photo by PhotoAlto/Frederic Cirou via Getty Images Education by Sidnee Michelle ‘Kalamazoo Promise’ Expands Free College Tuition To HBCUs In 2027 The expansion marks the first time in the program's more than 20-year history that HBCUs nationwide will be included among its eligible institutions.







Students graduating from Kalamazoo Public Schools in Michigan will soon have the opportunity to attend historically Black colleges and universities with their tuition covered through an expansion of the Kalamazoo Promise scholarship program, Fox 17 reports.

Beginning in fall 2027, eligible students can use their scholarships at accredited, four-year HBCUs nationwide, expanding access to institutions that have historically played a significant role in educating Black students and developing generations of Black professionals and leaders.

The expansion marks the first time in the program’s more than 20-year history that it will include HBCUs nationwide among its eligible institutions.

Established in 2005, the Kalamazoo Promise provides eligible graduates with up to 100% of tuition and mandatory fees at participating colleges and universities. Funded by anonymous donors, the program has awarded more than $270 million in scholarships to over 9,000 students.

For Kalamazoo Central High School senior Brooklyn Gardner, the expansion could make her longtime goal of attending an HBCU financially attainable.

“Just being around my culture. My people. Something I haven’t been able to experience,” Gardner told the outlet, describing her desire to attend an HBCU.

Her father, Ajamian Gardner, principal of Kalamazoo Phoenix High School, said conversations about expanding the scholarship to include HBCUs have been ongoing for about two decades.

Kalamazoo Central Principal Valerie Boggan said the program gives students opportunities to broaden their perspectives and pursue educational experiences beyond their immediate communities.

“What we do know is you cannot be what you cannot see,” Boggan told the outlet. “The Promise has afforded our students the ability to see the world from a different vantage point.”

To qualify for the Kalamazoo Promise, students must meet district residency, enrollment, and graduation requirements. Scholarship amounts are determined by how long students have continuously attended Kalamazoo Public Schools, with eligible graduates receiving up to four years of tuition assistance.

The expansion will also apply to eligible previous graduates attending HBCUs beginning in fall 2027. However, scholarships will not cover tuition retroactively for semesters completed before the expansion takes effect.

Although the program covers qualifying tuition and mandatory fees, students remain responsible for additional expenses, including housing, meals, and other costs not covered by the scholarship.

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