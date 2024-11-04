Technology by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Mom-And-Son Founders Of Game Changer Academy Help Black Gamers Score $150K In NIL Deals Thus far, the mother-and-son duo have gained over $150k for their clients.







Kendall Hamilton and his mother, Dr. Gigi, are helping Black gamers score lucrative Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) deals and impact the industry through their organization, Game Changer Academy.

In high school, Hamilton gained prominence as a gamer himself. Although his mom was initially concerned about his career path, her support of Hamilton led to his rise in the Rocket League. After becoming a top-10 player in the virtual game, Hamilton and his mother are showing other Black families how to make it big in e-sports.

With Game Changer Academy, Hamilton is a performance improvement coach and mental health advocate. Through his own success, he knows of the grand opportunities gaming can provide, such as scholarships and NIL deals. Now, he and his mother have worked to access these deals for other Black gamers like him. Thus far, the mother-and-son duo has gained over $150K for their clients.

As for Dr. Gigi, she uses her background in workforce development to help families turn passions into fruitful opportunities. She has helped guide families on how gaming can lead to scholarships and deals for their futures. The licensed psychotherapist also wants to lessen the gap between Black gamers and commercial success.

Their efforts contribute to a greater emphasis on diverse gamers, with 15% identifying as Black, per New Zoo. Understanding the potential financial gains from the booming industry, the duo remains committed to reaching out to Black youth with a passion for e-sports to jumpstart their careers.

Their latest endeavor, Game On: Virtual Experience—Gaming, Mental Health, and Personal Development, hopes to further this mission. On Nov. 4, the event will connect and inform gamers about their power to shape their futures through this industry. Moreover, it will speak on protecting one’s mental health as one explores one’s passions while building one’s empire.

Game Changer Academy is diversifying the e-sports industry and prepping Black gamers to take their spot in the field. Registration for the event is available now for all families with gamers ready to take off.

